Clock runs out on Scott City as Rams drop close one to Charleston

The Scott City Rams football team fell 44-35 to the Charleston Blue Jays on Friday night at Scott City High School.

The Rams were down 16 points heading into halftime and battled back to within three before the Blue Jays and the game clock finished the job. Scott City head coach Brian Beaubien said he was proud of how hard his team played and fought to get back into the game.

“I’m proud of how we responded, and we did a lot of good things. We just couldn’t seem to get over the hump, as far as making too many fundamental mistakes, to win against a good team like that,” Beaubien said. “I’m proud of how hard we battled, being down 30-14 a lot of teams would have folded their tents. We came out in the second half believing we could come back and win, we were just one or two mistakes away from accomplishing that.”

The Rams got on the board first with a Weston Underwood 8-yard rush before the Blue Jays’ Bernard Betts ran back the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. Charleston put up another score via a DeShawn Henderson 3-yard run to take a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Scott City’s Jackson Gloth caught his fourth interception of the year, and the Rams capitalized, scoring on a 20-yard pass from Gloth to Lane Holder to tie the game at 14.