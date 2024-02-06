Class 3 District 2 Tournament Woodland, Scott City’s to lose

One thing is for certain about the Class 3 District 2 boys basketball tournament.

Someone will win their first district championship in a long time.

The most recent district winner is Arcadia Valley, who last won in 2021. Then Scott City in 2020, Saxony Lutheran in 2018, and an absolute drought for the rest of the field.

This has the makings of an exciting district tournament. There’s no doubt the finale will end with hundreds of hands in the stands raised to the air while letting out a euphoric “Finally!”

All eyes will be on Scott City, who have dominated the competition since the turn of the calendar. The Rams are 14-1 since Jan. 8 and are riding an 11-game winning streak into the district tournament. A streak that includes winning both the Scott-Miss Conference regular season and tournament championship.

The Rams won their previous two games by a combined score of 175-99. Against Twin Rivers on Feb. 21, they went on a 30-8 first-quarter run to cruise to another blowout win. Kaden Lowery led the team with 19 points while Kobe Watson and Braeden Walton each added 15 points.

The same thing happened against Perryville on Feb. 14. The Rams jumped out to a 27-9 advantage in the first quarter and Lowery exploded with 28 points through the game. Watson, who scored 21 points during that game, has transformed from a sharpshooter to a complete offensive player.

The senior duo of Watson and Jayden Rulo, mixed with the sophomore trio of Walton, Lowery, and Max Snider, has given the Rams one of the best-starting fives in the Bootheel.