It took Kennett senior Kevin Thompson all four years of wrestling to make it to the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships in Columbia, Mo.

He wasn’t about to let it end in a flash.

Thompson won two of three matches on Day 1 of the Class 2 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to advance to the second day of the tournament. He was defeated by Justin Wright of Excelsior Springs by a 5-0 decision in the third round of consolation, finishing his season with a 38-7 record.

“That’s really what I expected,” Thompson said. “Everybody’s good, got a winning record, everybody won a medal. I expected it to be huge.”

Thompson pinned John Jones of Knob Noster (41-9) in the third round after trailing for most of the match.

“I kept trying,” Thompson said. “I didn’t give up. I took him down three times but I didn’t get any points out of it. So I was like, let’s try one more time.”

After dropping a quarterfinal bout to Reggie Thomas (39-9) of STEAM Academy, he rose to the occasion in the consolation second round with a 4-1 win over Zeke Bethel of St. Clair.

Thompson’s high school career was split between two coaching staffs. For the last two years, he was coached by Jim Tidd and Andrew Webster, who were also his coaches on the football team.

“It’s been great, the chemistry together,” Thompson said. “He knows what’s wrong when I’m not feeling a bit right. He keeps me pushing through everything, and it helped me a lot.”

Thompson qualified for state for the first time with a run toward the Class 2 District 1 championship match last week in Park Hills, Mo., falling only to Ste. Genevieve’s Jacob Schweigert, who took a perfect 47-0 record to the state championship bout.