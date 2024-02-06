2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships

Kelly’s freshman Gabe Finn’s run at the 2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships ended after two matches on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

However, just that he made it as the program’s first state qualifier was successful enough.

As the lone Hawk in the state tournament, Finn’s first chance was to experience the bright lights and the vast venue, the Mizzou Arena.

“It sticks out because there’s so many different people, all different schools, different districts from all across the state. You can make more friends. I mean, it’s really cool,” Finn said. “It’s a lot tougher than every tournament you’ll go to, a lot tougher.”

Finn (16-13) fell to seniors Marceline’s Scout Gooch (34-7) and Hank Tenholder of Adrian (31-17) to end his season. Typically the least representative class in the state tournament, Finn was one of 39 freshmen in a Class 1 field that featured 72 juniors and 64 seniors.

“I would say wrestle-backs in the bubble is the hardest place to wrestle,” Finn said. “Because most of them are seniors, they’re trying to play the whole time they can, for as long as they can. So they’re fighting for their life because they’ve been doing it since elementary.”

At the start of the season, the thought of finishing the year at the state tournament never crossed Finn’s mind, or many others from Kelly. They were all new to the sport, trying to find their footing during the inaugural season.

It wasn’t until the South Side Catholic Tournament in St. Louis on Jan. 25, where he placed third and improved to 11-9 on the season, that he realized a place at state could be attainable for him.

A 28-second pin in the consolation semifinals in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament at his home gym punched his ticket to Columbia. Finn went on to place third with a win over St. Mary’s South Side’s Lavell McCloud.

“It felt awesome,” Finn said. “I felt great. I’m glad I made it. I think I wouldn’t have made it without my friend [teammate Seth Shackles]. I would say he’s the main reason I was able to go to state.”

While this was Finn’s first year wrestling, he was born to do it. Finn comes from a family from Oregon whose main sporting interests are football and wrestling.

“They didn’t care about any other sport,” Finn said. “That’s what really got me interested in the sport, because my family is all about it, and they wanted me to try it.”