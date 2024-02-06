Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had surgery to repair the meniscus in his left, non-kicking knee on Friday, though coach Andy Reid said following practice that the two-time defending Super Bowl champions hope to have him back later this season.

The Chiefs signed Spencer Shrader off the Jets practice squad to fill in for at least the next four weeks. In his only two games, he went 3 for 3 on PATs for Indianapolis against Houston and 2 for 2 on field goals for New York against Arizona.

The unbeaten Chiefs (9-0) head to Buffalo (8-2) in a pivotal showdown in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

“He's a young guy so his resume isn't long, but the ones he's done he's done a good job with,” Reid said of Shrader, who kicked for South Florida and Notre Dame in college. “He's got a very strong leg and he's done well."

Butker has been the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history since joining the league in 2017, trailing only Justin Tucker and Eddy Pineiro by making nearly 90% of his attempts. He is 18 of 20 on field-goal attempts this year, including a 51-yarder as time expired to give the unbeaten Chiefs a 26-25 victory over the Bengals.

Butker also holds the record for the longest field goal in franchise history with a 62-yarder against the Bills in 2022.