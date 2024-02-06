KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid made it perfectly clear what he thought about the end to his team's pursuit of perfection.

"I don't really care about all that crap,” Reid said Monday, less than 24 hours after the Bills beat Kansas City 30-21 in the latest down-to-the-wire showdown of AFC rivals, which also ended the Chiefs' 15-game winning streak going back to last season.

“I just try to go forward," Reid said, "and I try to exhaust what team we're playing, and I present that to the players that way, and I expect them to do the same. So I don't really hear a lot of talk from them, or that they care too much about that.”

The reality is that the Chiefs (9-1) merely dropped to ... first place in the AFC. As in, they still have the best record and control their own fate for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and lone first-round bye. All that changed was the margins — they are now just a half-game ahead of Buffalo (9-2) and do not have the tiebreaker over one of their regular postseason opponents.

As for the pursuit of perfect, well, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sounded similar to Reid after the defeat.

“I'm not going to say we were relaxed. But at the same time, I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of games,” Mahomes said. "And I think it's going to spark us to have more urgency, especially with the offense.

“The hope is this is a spark for us, that we can play better football throughout the rest of the season and into the postseason.”

There's reason to believe the Chiefs will do that, and two of them are likely to return this week. The first reason is Isiah Pacheco, their all-energy running back, who has been sidelined since Week 2 with an ankle injury. The second reason is Charles Omenihu, who has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL sustained in last season's playoffs.

Both returned to practice last week. Both could see the field as soon as Sunday at Carolina.

“You got to dig in, man. These should hurt. You spend a lot of time in preparation for these games. You've got to reach inside, as coaches and players,” Reid said. “You can't just say, ‘Everything is going to be OK.’ That's not how this works. You have to dig in and check the ego at the door and do some self-evaluation there.”

What’s working

The Chiefs passing game continues to trend upward, even if Mahomes threw two picks against Buffalo, as DeAndre Hopkins gets more involved in the offense. Mahomes simply needs the time to find someone open downfield against deep shell coverages.