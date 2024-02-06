KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and a one-year, $3.5 million contract with his former 49ers teammate Elijah Mitchell, two people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither contract has become official.

The Chiefs spent the entire season searching for an upgrade at left tackle after rookie Kingsley Suamataia and second-year pro Wanya Morris struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes. They ultimately slid All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to tackle for the stretch run and the playoffs, but they were still unable to protect Mahomes in a lopsided Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

Last week, the Chiefs traded Thuney to the Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft, creating another hole along their offensive line. It is possible that Suamataia transitions from tackle to guard and gets the first chance at that spot.

The trade nevertheless left Kansas City with one fewer option to play offensive tackle. And when the Ravens signed Ronnie Stanley to a three-year, $60 million contract to keep the best potential option off the free-agent market, the Chiefs began to look elsewhere, and they ultimately settled on a tackle in Moore who appeared in 55 games the past four years in San Francisco.

The 27-year-old Moore was picked by the 49ers in the fifth round out of the 2021 draft of Western Michigan. And while he only started 12 games for San Francisco, five of them came late last season, and he fared well in the expanded role.

The Chiefs could still draft an offensive tackle to provide competition or serve as an understudy, but Moore at least solidifies one of their biggest holes. They already have signed center Creed Humphrey to a long-term deal and are working on an extension for right guard Trey Smith, whom they used the franchise tag on earlier in the offseason.