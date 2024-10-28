All sections
SportsOctober 29, 2024

Chiefs acquire pass rusher Josh Uche from the Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick

Chiefs bolster defense by acquiring pass rusher Josh Uche from the Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick, as tight end Jody Fortson heads to injured reserve.

AP News, Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche, bottom middle right, and teammates tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
New England Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche, bottom middle right, and teammates tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired pass rusher Josh Uche from the New England Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick on Monday, giving one of the NFL's best defenses an upgrade at a position where it was looking for some help.

Uche will take the roster spot of tight end Jody Fortson, who is headed for injured reserve with a knee injury.

Uche was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 and has 20 1/2 sacks over parts of five seasons, including two through the first seven games of this season. His best year was in 2022, when Uche had 11 1/2 sacks and forced two fumbles in 15 games.

He joins a pass rush group in Kansas City that is led on the edge by George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and features defensive tackle Chris Jones providing pressure up the middle. Charles Omenihu is expected to return soon from a torn ACL that has kept him out all season, and that should further help the pass rush.

The deal is the second significant trade for Kansas City in less than a week. The Chiefs sent a conditional fifth-round pick to the Titans last week for DeAndre Hopkins, who had two catches for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

