Treshaun Schandon, Deshaun Henderson and Demarion Lane did whatever heavy lifting Charleston boys' basketball needed against Scott County Central in the opening round of the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

That trio eventually harnessed their energy into clutch contributions on both ends of the floor and celebrated big stops in the No. 3 seed Blue Jays’ 76-45 victory over the No. 14 seed Braves on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.

“We actually have quite a few guys who can put the ball in the net,” head coach Jamarcus Williams said. “We try to put them in opportunities, or whatever they like, to be on the floor to score. Thankfully, this morning they were able to make some shots.

“This is a brand new team from last year. Last year we lost Ko’Terrion Owens, who led our stats in every column. We returned three key role players who are all stepping up into main roles this year. I have two guys who had varsity experience last year, and I brought my sophomore guard on late last year. So, with our entire roster, we only have three guys with returning varsity experience. As we progress through the season, we're going to get better and chemistry is going to continue to build and grow.”

Schandon led the way with a team-high 18 points, while Henderson and Lane dropped 14 and 11, respectively.