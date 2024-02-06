Champion-Not many fights left

MIAMI -- Roy Jones Jr. can see the end of the road.

The undisputed light heavyweight champion thinks 2003 might be his last year in boxing. He cites his age and injuries and says there's "not many" more big fights left in him.

"The challenges are there, although I'm not as hungry as I used to be," the 33-year-old Jones said this week during his three-week training stint in Miami for his fight tonight against Glen Kelly. "Your body is a lot different, and injuries start showing up."

Jones rarely has been challenged since he turned pro after the 1988 Olympics. His only loss was on a disqualification in 1997 to Montell Griffin, whom he later knocked out in the first round.

The Pensacola, Fla., fighter, who was a has held titles in three weight classes, will carry the WBC, WBA and IBF 175-pound titles into the match against Kelly, a 30-year-old Australian fighting for the third time in the United States.

"I fight guys who nobody has beaten yet or have been on rolls, on a winning streak, or they might be at the top of their game," Jones said.