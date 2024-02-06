ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chaim Bloom will replace longtime St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak after the 2025 season, the team's CEO said Monday.

Bill DeWitt Jr. said Bloom will oversee a reset of the club’s player development system next season and then will take over for Mozeliak, who is the second-longest-tenured head of a big league team’s baseball operations behind the Yankees' Brian Cashman.

“Like many of our fans, we’re disappointed with our results the past two seasons,” DeWitt said, adding that manager Oliver Marmol will remain with the team in 2025. “Our goals remain unchanged: to consistently contend for NL Central titles and playoff appearances and ultimately win the World Series. ... Our baseball decisions going forward will focus on developing our pipeline of players, giving our young core every opportunity to succeed at the major league level.”

The Cardinals, who finished the season 83-79 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive year, agreed to a five-year deal with Bloom. The 41-year-old worked for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2005 until he became Boston’s chief baseball officer in October 2019. He was fired in September 2023, then hired by the Cardinals as an adviser last January.

Mozeliak, 55, said he advocated to bring in Bloom last offseason to “get an assessment of where we are, what we need to do and ultimately where we want to go.”

“I’m certainly willing to do the walk, because I feel like we’re going to position ourselves really well, and ultimately when you think about your own legacy and how you want to leave something, I’m certainly hopeful it will be left in a really solid place when I do step down next year," Mozeliak said.

Mozeliak replaced Walt Jocketty in October 2007 as general manager in St. Louis. He became president of baseball operations in 2017.

In addition to the Bloom move, the Cardinals announced Monday that general manager Mike Girsch will assume a new role as vice president of special projects. This comes on the heels of farm director Gary LaRocque stepping down at the end of the 2024 season. LaRocque will serve as an advisor in 2025.