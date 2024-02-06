CHAFFEE, Mo. — At 6-5, the 2024-25 season is shaping to be a special one for the Chaffee boys' basketball team.
The Red Devils are trending toward their first winning season since 2017-18 after starting the new year with a 60-42 home win over Advance on Monday, Jan. 6, in Chaffee.
Leading the way this year is their version of the Splash Brothers; sophomore guards Nolan Fowler and Dane McMullin. Sophomore forward Rolen Reischman also fits the Draymond Green role of this group with his post presence and passing ability.
Fowler led the way with 22 points and McMullin scored 20 points of his own, making the first game of the season both guards crossed the 20-point mark in the same game.
"Nolan has kind of been getting his points," Chaffee head coach Josh Govreau said. "Dane has yet to have that big breakout game, and it was good to see him hit some shots because he's very capable of being a big-time scorer for us."
McMullin had a breakout game within a breakout game. The Red Devils went to halftime with a slight 27-24 lead but McMullin's 10 points in the third quarter, and three baskets from the three-point line, opened the game up for Chaffee in the second half.
McMullin's second half was set up by Fowler's first half, where he scored seven of Chaffee's nine first-quarter points and eight of the Devils' 18 second-quarter points to keep them ahead of the Hornets, who were led by Morgan Swinford's 12 points.
"With Nolan having the big first half, they came out and had a little focus on him, and Dane got some open looks," Govreau said. "When he hits one, there's a good chance his next four or five are going in. He's just that kind of shooter. So when he's at his best is whenever he attacks the baskets and gets some layups. He made some good passes, and then the game just came easier to him. And when those outside shots are there, he can knock them down."
Govreau has been coaching the Red Devils since 2008 and his tenure has seen its fair share of peaks and valleys. However, to have a group of sophomores lead Chaffee to newfound success comes without precedent.
"I haven't had a group like this, a complete group of sophomores like this, in my tenure," Govreau said.
Chaffee started the season with a third-place finish in the Oran Invitational Tournament and two wins over Scott County Central. However much of Southeast Missouri was introduced to the Red Devils during the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Fowler was an All-Tournament selection for averaging 16.3 points per game. The Devils challenged Jackson and Notre Dame during the tournament and either tied or led them entering the fourth quarter, where the bigger team would eventually triumph.
"I told them we had a good tournament, I wouldn't say it was a great tournament because we still went 1-2 and whenever we're up there, we're not up there for moral victories," Govreau said. "We know we can play with any team that we're going to step on the floor with.
"There's not any easy games on our schedule. I mean, you look at them, everybody around here in small school basketball, there's a lot of parity. So if we show up ready to play like we do against Jackson and Notre Dame, then we can beat a lot of teams that are left if we show up and keep playing them. So hopefully (the Christmas Tournament) kind of slingshots us through this year."
With the winter weather postponing games across the area, Chaffee and Advance were fortunate to get this game running. Both teams have already rested for a full week and in the case of Chaffee, missing this game would make Friday's road game at Scott City their first game since Dec. 28, 2024.
"It's good to get back on the floor," Govreau said. "You could tell coming out we were a little sluggish, just looked a little gassed almost two or three minutes in the game, and took us a while before we got going. So I'm glad that we got to get this game in so that we do play Scott City on Friday, we're not two weeks off."
While Scott City is led by seniors Kobe Watson and Jaylon Rulo,
the Rams too have a strong supporting cast of sophomores, including Kaden Lowery, who was the Fan-Voted MVP of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament and All-Tournament selection Max Snider.
"We've seen Scott City. They're going to be tough now," Govreau said. "Our kids aren't going to show up scared. They're going to be ready to compete. We've had some good battles. They have a good sophomore class too, so we've had some good battles with them in the past, but it's going to take our best effort."
Friday could be the start of a rivalry with both team's sophomore classes, whose battles go back to junior high.
"They've had some good battles within this group," Govreau said. "So it'll be fun to watch."
