CHAFFEE, Mo. — At 6-5, the 2024-25 season is shaping to be a special one for the Chaffee boys' basketball team.

The Red Devils are trending toward their first winning season since 2017-18 after starting the new year with a 60-42 home win over Advance on Monday, Jan. 6, in Chaffee.

Leading the way this year is their version of the Splash Brothers; sophomore guards Nolan Fowler and Dane McMullin. Sophomore forward Rolen Reischman also fits the Draymond Green role of this group with his post presence and passing ability.

Fowler led the way with 22 points and McMullin scored 20 points of his own, making the first game of the season both guards crossed the 20-point mark in the same game.

"Nolan has kind of been getting his points," Chaffee head coach Josh Govreau said. "Dane has yet to have that big breakout game, and it was good to see him hit some shots because he's very capable of being a big-time scorer for us."

McMullin had a breakout game within a breakout game. The Red Devils went to halftime with a slight 27-24 lead but McMullin's 10 points in the third quarter, and three baskets from the three-point line, opened the game up for Chaffee in the second half.

McMullin's second half was set up by Fowler's first half, where he scored seven of Chaffee's nine first-quarter points and eight of the Devils' 18 second-quarter points to keep them ahead of the Hornets, who were led by Morgan Swinford's 12 points.

"With Nolan having the big first half, they came out and had a little focus on him, and Dane got some open looks," Govreau said. "When he hits one, there's a good chance his next four or five are going in. He's just that kind of shooter. So when he's at his best is whenever he attacks the baskets and gets some layups. He made some good passes, and then the game just came easier to him. And when those outside shots are there, he can knock them down."

Govreau has been coaching the Red Devils since 2008 and his tenure has seen its fair share of peaks and valleys. However, to have a group of sophomores lead Chaffee to newfound success comes without precedent.

"I haven't had a group like this, a complete group of sophomores like this, in my tenure," Govreau said.