Going on the road for a chance at a second consecutive final-four berth, Chaffee lived up to the hype as it downed Elsberry 3-2 to claim a Class 2 quarterfinal contest and advance to the state semifinals.

It took a low-scoring victory to send Chaffee (25-6) back to its fourth final four in the past decade, but with an excellent outing from Carlyanne Cossou, it felt like there was never a doubt.

Despite Elsberry’s (25-10) best efforts, putting together a rally in the fourth but never enough to get it back within the tie or lead, the Red Devils put away the quarterfinal for their eighth consecutive victory.

“All year long, we’ve just preached, Pitching and defense, and it was nice to get on the board early to help ease our emotions a little bit and relieve some pressure,” veteran Chaffee coach Brian Horrell said.

In those four final-four appearances, one being this year, the Red Devils finished in fourth place, third place and second place as the gold has eluded the Red Devils.

As Jersie Lynn put away the final out at first base, Chaffee erupted to celebrate a second consecutive trip to the state championships for the first time in school history (a la the Chaffee baseball team five months ago).

There aren’t many names more heralded in Chaffee athletics than the Horrells, with Brian’s Saturday victory at the helm of the softball team making for his seventh trip to the final four as a Chaffee head coach.

After leaving his son, Aaron Horrell, in charge of the baseball team two years back, the family affair has blossomed into a beautiful partnership that’s put both the softball and baseball teams in paramount positions.

“I’ve taught and coached at Chaffee for probably 35 years in some capacity,” Brian Horrell began, fighting off his emotions.

“It’s hard to win that quarterfinal game because when you get the quarterfinals, there’s only great teams left. To come out on top lately in both baseball and softball, it’s just a tremendous feeling for our kids and our community.

Chaffee got the offense going early as Reese Van Pelt singled before advancing to third on an error, bringing home the first run of the game.

Soon after, Lynn’s fielder’s choice brought home Van Pelt to make it 2-0 Chaffee in the first inning, allowing the visitors to seize early momentum against a loud Elsberry crowd.

The very next inning, Van Pelt stayed hot with another single, this time scoring Cossou to extend the Devils’ lead to 3-0.

Elsberry finally pitched a scoreless inning in the third, but by the end of three, Chaffee’s three-run lead looked sound as it continued to place runners in scoring position even without adding on.

In the fourth, however, the Indians finally found life as a ball got caught up in the sun. Anna Talbot turned a soft fly ball into a triple and came around to score on the next pitch to trim the deficit to 3-2.