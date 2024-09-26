It took a monumental effort from a 14-man senior class to push the Chaffee Red Devils to a 5-5 record last season.

This year, it seems the Red Devils are starting from scratch and the growing pains have become evident four games into the 2024 season.

Chaffee enters their homecoming matchup against Principia on Friday, Sept. 27, in a battle between two seems still searching for their first win. The Red Devils scored only two points during their first two losses but scored 21 in each of their previous two games.

While 0-4 is a position no team would find solace in, there are some positives concerning what Chaffee has on offense and is trying to build for the foreseeable future.

The goal for the Red Devils entering the season offensively was to find balance for the first time in years. Although quarterback Leyton Hanback has had his struggles (zero touchdowns and three interceptions), he has completed half of his passes and thrown for 280 yards, which is more than last year's starting quarterback. He also has rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

For Hanback, it helps that he has senior receiver Connor Berry to throw to, who has 101 yards.

"The last two years, we didn't pass a ton, but it's because we were so run heavy and we felt like that kind of gave us as much of an advantage as we could get," Altermatt said. "This year, our ability to throw, we have Connor Berry, who can catch a ball, is a good vertical threat, and he just has really good hands."