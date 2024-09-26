It took a monumental effort from a 14-man senior class to push the Chaffee Red Devils to a 5-5 record last season.
This year, it seems the Red Devils are starting from scratch and the growing pains have become evident four games into the 2024 season.
Chaffee enters their homecoming matchup against Principia on Friday, Sept. 27, in a battle between two seems still searching for their first win. The Red Devils scored only two points during their first two losses but scored 21 in each of their previous two games.
While 0-4 is a position no team would find solace in, there are some positives concerning what Chaffee has on offense and is trying to build for the foreseeable future.
The goal for the Red Devils entering the season offensively was to find balance for the first time in years. Although quarterback Leyton Hanback has had his struggles (zero touchdowns and three interceptions), he has completed half of his passes and thrown for 280 yards, which is more than last year's starting quarterback. He also has rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
For Hanback, it helps that he has senior receiver Connor Berry to throw to, who has 101 yards.
"The last two years, we didn't pass a ton, but it's because we were so run heavy and we felt like that kind of gave us as much of an advantage as we could get," Altermatt said. "This year, our ability to throw, we have Connor Berry, who can catch a ball, is a good vertical threat, and he just has really good hands."
Sophomore receiver Roland Reichman, who has caught seven passes for 75 yards, has also been a reliable target for Hanback.
"Roland Reichman is a 6-3, 180-pound, kind of hybrid tight end, split receiver guy and he's super valuable," Altermatt said. "He's doing a good job in the passing game."
What originally looked like a one-man show has seen a supporting cast in the ground game. While senior Logan Horton leads the Red Devils with 286 rushing yards on 49 carries, as well as five receptions for 78 yards in the passing game, sophomore Adam Swinford is right behind him with 240 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
"Adam Swinford is starting to really run the ball hard," Chaffee head coach Jack Altermatt said. "He's a sophomore but he's sort of mature."
Swinford has been a solid running option while Horton has been sidelined due to injury. There is optimism that Horton will be back on the field in time for homecoming.
"Hopefully we can Horton back because Logan kind of makes us go," Altermatt said. "He's kind of a spark plug for our team in general. Everybody rallies around him. He's kind of a silent leader. He's not a big vocal guy but in that weight room he's unmatched and he leads by example."
Principia, a Class 3 school, has averaged 19 points per game on offense and allowed 34.8 on defense. Like the Red Devils, the Panthers are also a team on offense that has improved over the past two games.
Chaffee only played one of the first four games at home this season. The Red Devils will be hoping that home cooking will be served at homecoming.