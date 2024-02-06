All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 7, 2024

Chaffee Red Devils rebound with a strong shooting performance to secure third place at Oran Invitational

The Chaffee Red Devils clinched third place at the Oran Invitational with a 48-37 victory over Westwood Baptist Academy, bouncing back from their first loss of the season with strong outside shooting.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Chaffee point guard Nolan Fowler dribbles at midcourt against Scott County Central in the first round of the Oran Invitational Tournament on Monday, Dec. 2, in Oran.
Chaffee point guard Nolan Fowler dribbles at midcourt against Scott County Central in the first round of the Oran Invitational Tournament on Monday, Dec. 2, in Oran.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

The Chaffee Red Devils responded from their first loss of the season with a 48-37 win over Westwood Baptist Academy to win third place in the Oran Invitational Tournament on Friday, Dec. 6, in Oran.

The Red Devils improved to 2-1 on the season with the help of their outside shooting. Chaffee made six three-point shots to secure the win. Nolan Fowler was named Player of the Game by the tournament’s streaming partners for his double-digit scoring performance.

The Red Devils opened the game on an 11-0 run with three baskets beyond the arc to give them a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

WBA responded with a 10-3 run to start the second quarter, catching up with Chaffee and cutting the deficit to 25-21 entering halftime. A pair of three-pointers from Easton Fowler gave the Red Devils the advantage in the first half.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

WBA worked its way through the early part of the second half to pull within a single point with a minute to go in the third quarter, but a three-pointer by Devin Best in the final seconds ended the period with a 39-35 Red Devils lead.

Best’s second-half surge continued in the fourth quarter with another three-pointer to keep Chaffee ahead 42-37 with 3:12 left in the game. Best previously led the Red Devils with a career-high 16 points in a 69-64 win over Scott County Central to open the tournament and the season.

The Red Devils let the free throws flow in the game’s final minutes to leave the gym with the third-place trophy.

Chaffee’s road journey continues, as the Red Devils will next travel to East Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 10. They will then face Bloomfield (Dec. 13) and St. Vincent (Dec. 17) on the road before finally hosting a game of their own, a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tuneup against Scott County Central on Dec. 20.

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 7
Watson, Lowery lead Scott City past NMCC 73-57
SportsDec. 6
Longtime SEMO soccer coach Heather Nelson retires
SportsDec. 6
Setting the stage: Cage of Honor 92 coming to Show Me Center
SportsDec. 6
COLUMN: SEMO — the school of opportunity 

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Roundup: Chaffee falls in OIT semis; Scott City freshman has career night
SportsDec. 6
Roundup: Chaffee falls in OIT semis; Scott City freshman has career night
Colton Parayko scores overtime winner, Blues beat Flames 4-3
SportsDec. 6
Colton Parayko scores overtime winner, Blues beat Flames 4-3
Notre Dame unloads on Dexter 62-21, advances to SEMO Conference Tournament finals
SportsDec. 6
Notre Dame unloads on Dexter 62-21, advances to SEMO Conference Tournament finals
Jackson routs Sikeston 69-28 in SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals
SportsDec. 6
Jackson routs Sikeston 69-28 in SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals
Thomas, Dominguez take area's top high school football awards
SportsDec. 6
Thomas, Dominguez take area's top high school football awards
Redhawks falter against Lipscomb's offensive surge, fall 78-60 in Nashville
SportsDec. 5
Redhawks falter against Lipscomb's offensive surge, fall 78-60 in Nashville
COLUMN: ‘Mr. SEMO’ shouldn’t wait to be enshrined in Redhawk HOF
SportsDec. 4
COLUMN: ‘Mr. SEMO’ shouldn’t wait to be enshrined in Redhawk HOF
Johnson spurs Notre Dame past Fredericktown in opener
SportsDec. 4
Johnson spurs Notre Dame past Fredericktown in opener
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy