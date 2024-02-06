The Chaffee Red Devils responded from their first loss of the season with a 48-37 win over Westwood Baptist Academy to win third place in the Oran Invitational Tournament on Friday, Dec. 6, in Oran.

The Red Devils improved to 2-1 on the season with the help of their outside shooting. Chaffee made six three-point shots to secure the win. Nolan Fowler was named Player of the Game by the tournament’s streaming partners for his double-digit scoring performance.

The Red Devils opened the game on an 11-0 run with three baskets beyond the arc to give them a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

WBA responded with a 10-3 run to start the second quarter, catching up with Chaffee and cutting the deficit to 25-21 entering halftime. A pair of three-pointers from Easton Fowler gave the Red Devils the advantage in the first half.