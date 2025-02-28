CHAFFEE – The Chaffee Lady Devils have not won a district championship since 2015.

They are one step away from quenching that decade-long drought.

Using layups, floaters and stifling defense – and three players scoring double figures – second-seeded Chaffee pummeled No. 3 seed Meadow Heights 61-27 in the Class 2 District 3 Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Chaffee High School.

“Honestly, we stayed positive and had good attitudes together,” said sophomore Kiersten Arnold, who scored a game-high 15 points. “We played as a team. We didn’t get mad at each other, stayed together, and kept at it the whole time.”

Arnold put on a clinic, scoring double digits and grabbing seven rebounds. Zoe Bentley finished with 13 points and sophomore Carlyanne Cossou added 12, as the Lady Devils throttled the Panthers for the second time this season.

Chaffee (17-6) will take on top-seeded St. Vincent for the district title Saturday afternoon.

“It's like I said all year long: they bring the effort and they play hard,” head coach Kennan Elfrink. “We hadn't played a game for 12 days and we were very rested. So, it's been one of those years where it's been kind of up and down consistency-wise, so it's sometimes hard for the kids to show up, but, really, they've been coming to practice with a great mindset and practicing hard.”

Chaffee took a double-digit lead into the second quarter before Bentley knocked down a 3-pointer on the first play of the frame to make it 18-5. Minutes later, Cossou’s three-point play broke things open with 3:14 left as the Lady Devils took a 35-19 advantage at halftime.