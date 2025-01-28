The No. 1 seed Chaffee Red Devils girls basketball team and the No. 2 seed Delta Bobcats will meet in the Scott Mississippi Conference Tournament finals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge High School.

Both teams won their semifinals Monday night. First, Chaffee knocked off the host and No. 5 seed Oak Ridge 54-39, and then Delta dismantled No. 3 seed Scott County Central 96-48.

The Red Devils and Bobcats first met this season in the Red Devils Invitational in early December, and Chaffee won 57-51.

Red Devils head coach Keenan Elfrink said his team started slow against the Blue Jays but eventually found their rhythm for the win.

“I think we showed resilience but we obviously were pretty rusty. We hadn’t played in a week, and we've had one game a week for the past three weeks, and that's hard. This time of year, we should be able to flow, we should be fine-tuned,” Elfrink said. “We held them to 18 in the first half. They only had 30 or 31 late in the fourth quarter. So defensively, we did a pretty good job. Coach Ward does a good job here and we knew the Howe girl would have her legs back after her injury.”