CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Central took advantage of six Chaffee errors for an important 6-3 SEMO Conference baseball win Friday.

With at least six of the nine teams in contention for the SEMO Conference title, every game is big.

Chaffee (5-4, 3-4) took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning, but Central (4-6, 3-2) scored two to tie and went ahead to stay with a run in the sixth.

Seth Hudson (1-1), in relief of starter John Thies, pitched out of a fifth-inning jam and tacked on two more scoreless innings to gain the win.

Losing pitcher Andrew Horrell (0-1) pitched well in defeat, but fell victim to the Red Devils' defensive woes.

Chris Conrad had three of the Tigers' six hits, while Brent Thomason and Brandon Davis split four of Chaffee's six hits.

Central's JV beat Chaffee 10-2 with Steve Miinch getting the win and going 3-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate.

Jackson 7, Poplar Bluff 0

JACKSON, Mo. -- Austin McDowell blanked Poplar Bluff on two scratch hits to lead Jackson (5-4) to its second straight win.

But it was Jackson's ability to execute on offense -- three runs on only one hit, a bunt single -- that was key to a pivotal third inning rally, in which the Indians broke a scoreless tie.

McDowell (2-2), who Jackson coach Sam Sides said did a masterful job of mixing his pitches, struck out eight and walked none.

Dusty Roberts and Matt Gordon paced the Jackson offense with two hits apiece.

Scott City 8, East Prairie 2

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- A solid pitching performance by Steven Posey and an offensive attack that produced 13 hits, all singles, keyed the Scott City win.

Kyle Curry, Jeremy Glastetter and Trenton Estes each stroked two hits and drove home two runs for Scott City (3-3).