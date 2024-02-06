The fall finalist for the 2025 Semoball Awards has been announced on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The finalists have been decided by the sports editors of the Southeast Missourian, Sikeston Standard-Democrat, Delta Dunklin Democrat in Kennett, and the Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff. The sports editors meet after the conclusions of the fall sports season and debate over the top five or ten of each sport.

It has been a solid fall for the Southeast Missourian area. On the gridiron, Jackson, Dexter, and St. Vincent won district titles while Cape Central, Perryville, and Caruthersville saw their season end in the district title game.

On the volleyball court, Advance returned to the Class 1 championship game while St. Vincent won third place in Class 2.

In softball, Chaffee returned to the Class 2 final four and came back with the third-place trophy.

A local duo took home the tennis doubles state championship. Woodland once again won the Class 2 boys' cross-country championship. Last but not least, a Cape Central swimmer broke a state record while winning a pair of titles to cap his career.

Football-Offense finalists

Jay Edmundson - Poplar Bluff

Nick Buchheit - St. Vincent

Barrett Wheeler - Perryville

Chase Richardet - Perryville

Kai Crowe - Jackson

Zai'Aire Thomas - Cape Central

Rustyn Underwood - Scott City

Jett Grams - Dexter

Sammy Bryant - Caruthersville

Tavion Ware - East Prairie

Football-Defense finalists

Jamonte Alexander - Caruthersville

John Schwartz - St. Vincent

Nolan Alford - Dexter

Carson House - St. Vincent

Deshaun Henderson - Charleston

Oscar Dominguez - Caruthersville

Darryl Jordan - SIkeston

Ty Atkins - Chaffee

Tyson Ford - Jackson

Zion Bell - Malden

Boys Soccer finalists

Waylon Huber - Perryville

Treyton Barnett - Perryville

Tristan Wiggins - Sikeston

PJ Farmer - Sikeston

Dylan Strothmann - Jackson

Braden Thompson - Jackson

Diego Chahin - Notre Dame

Alex Bedell - Poplar Bluff

Joe Cao - Cape Central

Brayden Moore - Saxony Lutheran

Volleyball finalists

Reagan Howe - Oak Ridge

Ashtyn Van de Ven - Leopold

Addison Carlton - Advance

Bailey Henry - Bernie

Brie Rubel - St. Vincent