The fall finalist for the 2025 Semoball Awards has been announced on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The finalists have been decided by the sports editors of the Southeast Missourian, Sikeston Standard-Democrat, Delta Dunklin Democrat in Kennett, and the Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff. The sports editors meet after the conclusions of the fall sports season and debate over the top five or ten of each sport.
It has been a solid fall for the Southeast Missourian area. On the gridiron, Jackson, Dexter, and St. Vincent won district titles while Cape Central, Perryville, and Caruthersville saw their season end in the district title game.
On the volleyball court, Advance returned to the Class 1 championship game while St. Vincent won third place in Class 2.
In softball, Chaffee returned to the Class 2 final four and came back with the third-place trophy.
A local duo took home the tennis doubles state championship. Woodland once again won the Class 2 boys' cross-country championship. Last but not least, a Cape Central swimmer broke a state record while winning a pair of titles to cap his career.
Football-Offense finalists
Jay Edmundson - Poplar Bluff
Nick Buchheit - St. Vincent
Barrett Wheeler - Perryville
Chase Richardet - Perryville
Kai Crowe - Jackson
Zai'Aire Thomas - Cape Central
Rustyn Underwood - Scott City
Jett Grams - Dexter
Sammy Bryant - Caruthersville
Tavion Ware - East Prairie
Football-Defense finalists
Jamonte Alexander - Caruthersville
John Schwartz - St. Vincent
Nolan Alford - Dexter
Carson House - St. Vincent
Deshaun Henderson - Charleston
Oscar Dominguez - Caruthersville
Darryl Jordan - SIkeston
Ty Atkins - Chaffee
Tyson Ford - Jackson
Zion Bell - Malden
Boys Soccer finalists
Waylon Huber - Perryville
Treyton Barnett - Perryville
Tristan Wiggins - Sikeston
PJ Farmer - Sikeston
Dylan Strothmann - Jackson
Braden Thompson - Jackson
Diego Chahin - Notre Dame
Alex Bedell - Poplar Bluff
Joe Cao - Cape Central
Brayden Moore - Saxony Lutheran
Volleyball finalists
Reagan Howe - Oak Ridge
Ashtyn Van de Ven - Leopold
Addison Carlton - Advance
Bailey Henry - Bernie
Brie Rubel - St. Vincent
Gloriaha Farmer - Portageville
Katy St. John - Jackson
Chloe Hendrix - Holcomb
Ella Gardner - Kennett
Kate Nichols - Dexter
Boys Cross Country finalists
Aidan Niedbalski - Jackson
Lane McBryde - Jackson
Aiden Morris - Notre Dame
Cameron Bell - Dexter
Chase Wendel - Jackson
Bair Hopkins - Perryville
Landon Street - Van Buren
Ben Dowdy - Dexter
Carter Hennemann - St. Vincent
Calvin Layton - Woodland
Girls Cross Country finalists
Annika Barks - Jackson
Emma Niedbalski - Jackson
Martina Ressel - Notre Dame
Lily Coy - Notre Dame
Ella Harris - Bernie
Emily Marriott - Cape Central
Faith Rouggly - Woodland
Reagan Meyer - St. Vincent
Alivia Miller - East Carter
Rylie Brown - Malden
Boys Swimming finalists
Phineas Theall - Cape
Wade LaValle - Jackson
Hudson Dennis - Notre Dame
Kaiden Cracraft - Notre Dame
Tommy Haz - Notre Dame
Girls Golf finalists
Julia Schlitt - Jackson
Madison Thrower - Jackson
Olivia Thetford - Poplar Bluff
Grayson Maurer - Notre Dame
Elizabeth Barnette - Notre Dame
Girls tennis finalists
Bean - Holcomb
McAtee - Holcomb
Vita Galati - Notre Dame
Kaitlyn Booker - Poplar Bluff
Molly Maurer - Poplar Bluff
The Semoball Awards will take place at the La Croix Church on July 18, 2025.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.