Catfish add OVC coaching legend as 2025 manager

The Cape Catfish found a new manager for the 2025 summer season, as the club announced the hiring of former longtime Austin Peay coach Gary McClure on Friday.

“This is a big deal for our program,” Catfish GM Mark Hogan said in a press release. “Gary and I go way back as we battled for years when I was head coach at SEMO and he was at Austin Peay. Every time we played those guys we knew if we didn’t bring our A-game, we’d get our tails kicked. There aren’t too many better in the college game than coach McClure.”

McClure coached Austin Peay from 1988–2015, leading the Governors to 13 Conference Championships and six NCAA tournament appearances. With 847 wins, he is the winningest coach in both school history and Ohio Valley Conference baseball history. He was inducted into the Austin Peay Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.