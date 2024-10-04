Caruthersville senior Jermonte Alexander entered Friday's road matchup at Scott City leading the SEMO conference in receiving yards.

And he was highly motivated to leave Scott City as the conference's leading receiver.

"I'm just trying to stay on my grind," Alexander said.

However, Alexander proved to be a multifaceted offensive force as he led the Tigers with 112 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns in Caruthersville's 28-0 shutout victory over the Rams on Oct. 4, in Scott City.

Alexander was only targeted three times but it was all he needed. His first pass was short and quick, but he turned on the burners and went 65 yards for the Tigers' first score of the game. His second touchdown pass went 33 yards and before the home crowd knew it, the Tigers were up 14-0 at halftime.

Alexander averaged 38.7 yards per catch, to the amazement of senior quarterback Ryan Guest, who completed 7-of-10 passes for 128 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

"It's insane what he can do on offense," Guest said on Alexander. "When he's out there, I know I have a chance. No matter where I put the ball, he's gonna go catch it. If I give him a jet sweep, or whatever, he's gonna make something out of it, even if there's nothing to make out of."

Alexander capped off his rushing performance with a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put Caruthersville up 21-0, but he wasn't the only Tiger to run past the Rams defense. Junior runningback Sammy Bryant rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring his season total to 948 yards and 15 touchdowns.

For Guest, having those elite athletes beside him has allowed him to command an offense that is averaging 35 points per game for the second consecutive season.

"It gives me a lot of confidence that I know that guys can go out there and catch my passes or help me out on blocking," Guest said.