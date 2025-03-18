All sections
SportsMarch 18, 2025

Cardinals take shortstop Masyn Winn out of lineup due to soreness in right wrist

Cardinals' shortstop Masyn Winn was sidelined from an exhibition game due to right wrist soreness, just days before the season opener. Winn, a 2020 draft pick, had a standout rookie season in 2024.

AP News, Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn was scratched from the lineup for their exhibition game on Tuesday because of soreness in his right wrist.

Winn was replaced by Jose Barrero in the Grapefruit League matchup with the Miami Marlins, with the regular season opener nine days away. Winn, who was a 2020 second-round draft pick by the Cardinals, emerged as a productive everyday player during his rookie year in 2024. He batted .267 with 15 home runs, 11 stolen bases and 57 RBIs in 150 games and was named as one of three finalists for the National League Gold Glove Award that went to Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies.

Winn had minor surgery after the season to remove a cyst from his hand. In 14 spring training games, he's batting .098 (4 for 41) with 12 strikeouts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

