Woodland High School’s girls' basketball team got a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures on its way to a 73-67 Class 3 District 2 championship on Saturday, March 1, against Arcadia Valley.

The Cardinals improved to 15-11 with the victory while the Tigers concluded their 2024-25 season with an overall record of 22-5.

Senior Mallary Barks led Woodland with 23 points. Addy Massa made four of her team’s six 3-pointers in scoring 17 points. Tallie Johnson added 15 points while Maci McIntyre collected 10 points. Ella Cook and Peyton Hinkle each had four points.

McIntyre’s corner 3-pointer started the scoring with 7:15 left in the first quarter. Arcadia Valley responded with a 10-2 run thanks in large part to Braelyn Turnbough, who scored eight of those points. She had a three-point play with 6:30 left and drained a 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Cardinals responded with a 10-3 run of their own, getting a pair of 3s from Massa and another by Barks, going in front 15-13 with 1:45 to go in the opening quarter.

Woodland began the second quarter on a 5-0 run pushing its lead to 22-15 on a field goal by Johnson plus a three-point play by Barks. Arcadia Valley bounced back with two field goals - a 3-pointer by Turnbough and a basket by Newstead-Adams - to get within 22-20. The Cardinals then went on a 9-0 run, getting scoring contributions from four different girls in pushing its lead to 31-20 with 3:42 before the half. The Tigers sank three 3-pointers in the next 1:27, to get within 33-29, but Woodland used a 7-0 scoring surge to take a 40-29 advantage with just a minute before the half. The Tigers split a pair of free throws at 31 seconds (40-30). The Cardinals turned the over with 17 seconds left in the half, giving AV a final possession to pull closer. However, a 3-pointer was off the mark, and a follow-up field goal came after the quarter expired.

It was back and forth in the third, but the Cardinals continued their nearly double-digit lead for most of it. Johnson’s three-point play gave Woodland a 54-40 lead, its largest of the game with 2:40 left in the third, but Arcadia Valley wouldn’t go away, closing on an 11-4 run to get within 58-51 with just a quarter left.

Woodland improved to 3-0 this season when they score 70 or more points. They are also 6-0 on the season when scoring 60 or more points and 6-4 in tournaments and postseason games. The contest was tied twice in the first quarter, but Arcadia Valley couldn’t get any closer than two in the second quarter, and cut the deficit to four just twice the rest of the game, at 55-51 in the third and later 59-55 early in the fourth.

Woodland led 17-15 after the opening quarter then took a 40-30 halftime advantage. The Cardinals’ lead was 58-51 entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers split a pair of foul shots then got a quick 3-pointer to pull within 59-55 with 6:15 remaining. The Cardinals had an answer, however, going on a 6-0 run with a pair of baskets from Peyton Hinkle and a layup by Barks. The 65-55 lead held up as Arcadia Valley’s offense was limited to five field goals - four threes and a layup - in the final quarter while Woodland found a way to score enough to hold off a late rally by the home team.

“Arcadia Valley is a very strong team and we knew that they liked to get after it on defense, and we couldn’t hold the ball very long,” Woodland coach Paul Lynch after the game. “We spent a lot of time on passing and the fundamentals, and we feel like has proved to be successful for us over the years, and tonight we had so many girls step up. I am so proud of this group.”

Johnson was forced to watch the final 6:50 after picking up her fifth personal foul.

She described watching the final moments from the bench.

“It was so amazing,” she said. “Even though I would’ve loved to be in the game, it just didn’t go my way. My teammates really stepped up, they really pushed hard. They amazed, and it was just so fun to be on the bench and cheer them on.”

“We always talk about next girl up and we’re established on a team concept, and not just one, we proved that tonight. I am so proud of these girls for stepping up and doing a little bit more, and we had some hardships. (But) that’s why we play the schedule we do, we try to prepare for these games and they stepped up today, every girl. They wanted it. We beat a very good Arcadia Valley team today.”

The Tigers made 11 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“They are such a good shooting team, so they are never out of the game,” Lynch said. “About midway through the fourth quarter, I felt like the clock running was more important than us scoring anymore, so we really focused on trying to run clock, still looking to score, but it had to be good shots, and we were able to run some clock. They were forced to try and hit some shots, we rebounded well and luckily we made a few free throws down the stretch.”

Arcadia Valley’s Braelyn Turnbough led all scorers with 31 points. Freshman Annabelle Adams contributed 13 points while Paige Newstead-Adams added 11 points.