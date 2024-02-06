COLUMN: Cardinals' youth movement takes center stage in Caravan visit

It’s a tradition unlike any other in Cape Girardeau.

When the climate is at its coldest, the St. Louis Cardinals send a Caravan of alumni and young up-and-comers to warm the spirits of the local fans with the reminder that we’re just weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in Jupiter, Florida.

“It’s obviously just super cool to see all the fans and see how everybody supports the Cardinals,” Cardinals top infield prospect Thomas Saggese said. “Even in all this cold weather, to see how people are coming out and just watching us, it’s really cool just to see the support system.”

Three of the four Cardinals who visited the Osage Centre on Monday, Jan. 20, have either made their Cardinals debut or played out their rookie year in 2024. While sending younger players to these fan excursions is part of the tradition, their presence also brings up the theme of the mission of 2025 and beyond.

“I think it’s no secret that this team is going to be a little bit younger of a Cardinal team than fans are maybe used to seeing,” Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy said. “But a lot of us have come up together in the minor leagues. We’re close with each other. We want to go out there and we want to play well and we want to win. That’s the goal.”

The Cardinals are rebuilding on John Mozeliak’s way out the door. The outgoing president of baseball operations has based the offseason around parting ways with the aging stars he worked so hard to acquire years ago. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were traded in 2019 and 2021, respectively, with the hopes that such a star-studded duo would be the difference between exiting the playoffs early and winning the World Series.