All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsNovember 16, 2024

Cardinal Ritter ends Cape Central’s season, coasts to C5D1 title

Cardinal Ritter dominates Cape Central 56-14 to end the Tigers' season and secure the 2024 Class 5 District 1 title. Despite the loss, Cape Central's 21 seniors left a legacy with three consecutive 10-win seasons.

Kaiden Karper
Cape Central senior Warren Eanes runs onto the field with his Tiger teammates ahead of the C5 District 1 title game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central senior Warren Eanes runs onto the field with his Tiger teammates ahead of the C5 District 1 title game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central kicker Joey Charlton during pregame warmups on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central kicker Joey Charlton during pregame warmups on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central team captains Zai'Aire Thomas, left, and Deklin Pittman, right, before the coin toss on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central team captains Zai'Aire Thomas, left, and Deklin Pittman, right, before the coin toss on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cardinal Ritter and Cape Central team captains meet at midfield for the coin toss prior to kickoff during the 2024 C5 District 1 title game on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cardinal Ritter and Cape Central team captains meet at midfield for the coin toss prior to kickoff during the 2024 C5 District 1 title game on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central junior Demarion Nunley celebrates following a tackle for loss against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central junior Demarion Nunley celebrates following a tackle for loss against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central running back Keyshawn Boyd bounces the run outside against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central running back Keyshawn Boyd bounces the run outside against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central cornerback Matayo Rivers lines up across from the Cardinal Ritter receiver on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central cornerback Matayo Rivers lines up across from the Cardinal Ritter receiver on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central junior Keyshawn Boyd dives for extra yardage against the Cardinal Ritter defense on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central junior Keyshawn Boyd dives for extra yardage against the Cardinal Ritter defense on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central junior lineman Isaiah Huskey on the sideline against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central junior lineman Isaiah Huskey on the sideline against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central senior Zai'Aire Thomas on a kick return against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15. Thomas had two total touchdowns in the district title game.
Cape Central senior Zai'Aire Thomas on a kick return against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15. Thomas had two total touchdowns in the district title game.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central quarterback Deklin Pittman gets set to hand the ball off to Keyshawn Boyd against the Cardinal Ritter defense on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central quarterback Deklin Pittman gets set to hand the ball off to Keyshawn Boyd against the Cardinal Ritter defense on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central senior Zeke Hall on the sideline during the C5 District 1 title game on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central senior Zeke Hall on the sideline during the C5 District 1 title game on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central quarterback Deklin Pittman scampers toward the sideline on a QB run against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central quarterback Deklin Pittman scampers toward the sideline on a QB run against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central senior Cartez Hopkins hugs senior teammate and No. 55 Nate Roth following a season-ending loss to Cardinal Ritter in the C5 District 1 title game on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central senior Cartez Hopkins hugs senior teammate and No. 55 Nate Roth following a season-ending loss to Cardinal Ritter in the C5 District 1 title game on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central head coach Kent Gibbs addresses his team following a 56-14 loss to Cardinal Ritter in the 2024 C5 District 1 championship game. Gibbs has now guided the Tigers to three straight 10-win seasons.
Cape Central head coach Kent Gibbs addresses his team following a 56-14 loss to Cardinal Ritter in the 2024 C5 District 1 championship game. Gibbs has now guided the Tigers to three straight 10-win seasons.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central senior Gavin Pittman hugs his head coach Kent Gibbs following a career-ending loss to Cardinal Ritter in the C5 District 1 championship game on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central senior Gavin Pittman hugs his head coach Kent Gibbs following a career-ending loss to Cardinal Ritter in the C5 District 1 championship game on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Cape Central senior Nate Roth hugs and talks to head coach Kent Gibbs following a career-ending loss to Cardinal Ritter in the C5 District 1 championship game on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cape Central senior Nate Roth hugs and talks to head coach Kent Gibbs following a career-ending loss to Cardinal Ritter in the C5 District 1 championship game on Friday, Nov. 15.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

ST. LOUIS — Cape Central wanted to reach higher this season, but on Friday night the Tigers hit their ceiling.

They smacked right into it at Cardinal Ritter High School in the Class 5 District 1 Championship with hopes of capturing a third straight district crown. It was a dominant outing from the two-time defending state champion Lions as Cape Central’s special season ended in a 56-14 rout in St. Louis.

"As far as this season goes, it ends in a disappointment," head coach Kent Gibbs said. "But at the end of the day, you win 10 games. That's tough to do. We played them tough, played them hard. They're a better team than us."

In a rematch of the 2023 Class 5 state semifinals, the Tigers were overpowered by Cardinal Ritter (9-1), a team that features eight Division 1 recruits and has ran through nearly every opponent this season.

The Tigers battled tough early, but as the score indicated, Cape Central (10-2) failed to generate much offense. Senior running back Zai’Aire “Zip” Thomas ended his impressive high school career with two touchdowns in the game, while junior running back Keyshawn Boyd racked up over 60 yards on the ground.

Cardinal Ritter built a 22-7 lead in the first half and led all game against a Cape Central team that had not trailed since Oct. 4 against Jackson.

Cardinal Ritter did not even need the state’s top-rated wide receiver Dejerrian Miller to be a big factor to advance to the Class 5 state quarterfinals next Saturday. The Tigers did a good job locking down the Ritter aerial attack, but they also made a handful of mistakes to rob themselves of any chance of a competitive game.

Following a Manny Ellis 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion on Cardinal Ritter’s first offensive drive, Cape Central responded in a hurry.

Lined up at midfield, senior quarterback Deklin Pittman zipped a pass to a wide-open Thomas on a slant route before he juked a defender and took it 42 yards to the house to make it 8-7.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Then the explosive play came back to bite the Tigers.

Ellis scored on a 4-yard touchdown run right after speedy wideout Mekhi Mixon’s 51-yard catch and run. The Lions padded their lead before the break when University of Illinois commit and dual-threat quarterback Carson Boyd scrambled out of pocket, found an open lane and sprinted down the Cape Central sideline for a 64-yard touchdown run.

On the second play of the third quarter, Ellis bursted down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown run to extend the Cardinal Ritter lead to 28-7.

And that was pretty much it in Cape Central’s first district tournament loss since 2021. The second half was all Cardinal Ritter, with a late pick six pouring salt in the wound.

Gibbs said his team embraced their role as the heavy underdog and came in expecting to slug it out with the St. Louis powerhouse.

"I really appreciate how we approached the week," Gibbs said. "We had great practices all week long, which is a sign of, 'hey, we can do this thing.' And like I told our kids, 'all you can do is go do the best you can. Play every play as hard as you can play. It's 0-0 and every play's got to be 0-0 because you don't know what you don't know.' And I thought we approached it that way."

Thomas electrified each week in 2024, finishing with well over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 32 total touchdowns in his final season wearing the black and orange. Boyd, who battled an injury for the latter half of the season, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season. Pittman, who bounced back from a season-ending injury as a junior, turned in his best single-season after throwing for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While a state championship was the end goal, Gibbs’ program is clearly trending in the right direction. This year marks Cape Central’s third consecutive 10-win season — three years after the Tigers went 12-18 in Gibbs’ first three seasons at the helm from 2019-2021.

Thomas, Pittman and the 19 other senior mainstays all are graduating after winning 32 games for one of the most decorated classes in Cape Central football history.

“The big picture is we won 30 games in three years with a really good bunch of seniors that kind of started us over from scratch,” Gibbs said. “They worked hard and did what they need to do. It's kind of what you want to have happen. It's kind of a storybook ending, if you will. So, I just can't say enough about those guys.”

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 15
Jackson senior swimmer earns honorable mention in final race
SportsNov. 15
Chiefs K Harrison Butker has meniscus surgery in left, non-k...
SportsNov. 15
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson set for fight between influencer-turne...
SportsNov. 15
Dahlin scores in overtime as the Sabres beat the Blues 4-3

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Evansville downs SEMO women’s 70-55
SportsNov. 15
Evansville downs SEMO women’s 70-55
Jackson swimmer reaches Class 2 finals, local schools prep for Class 1
SportsNov. 15
Jackson swimmer reaches Class 2 finals, local schools prep for Class 1
Getting back on track: SEMO football preview vs Western Illinois
SportsNov. 15
Getting back on track: SEMO football preview vs Western Illinois
Chiefs-Bills matchup features coaches with long-lasting bond of mutual respect
SportsNov. 15
Chiefs-Bills matchup features coaches with long-lasting bond of mutual respect
Western Illinois aims to emulate SEMO's success in pivotal matchup
SportsNov. 15
Western Illinois aims to emulate SEMO's success in pivotal matchup
‘He’s Mr. Consistent’: SEMO point guard BJ Ward’s leap to early superstardom
SportsNov. 14
‘He’s Mr. Consistent’: SEMO point guard BJ Ward’s leap to early superstardom
No. 23 South Carolina looking for 4th straight SEC win when it faces No. 24 Missouri on Saturday
SportsNov. 14
No. 23 South Carolina looking for 4th straight SEC win when it faces No. 24 Missouri on Saturday
Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference honors
SportsNov. 14
Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference honors
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy