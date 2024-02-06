Cardinal Ritter ends Cape Central’s season, coasts to C5D1 title

ST. LOUIS — Cape Central wanted to reach higher this season, but on Friday night the Tigers hit their ceiling.

They smacked right into it at Cardinal Ritter High School in the Class 5 District 1 Championship with hopes of capturing a third straight district crown. It was a dominant outing from the two-time defending state champion Lions as Cape Central’s special season ended in a 56-14 rout in St. Louis.

"As far as this season goes, it ends in a disappointment," head coach Kent Gibbs said. "But at the end of the day, you win 10 games. That's tough to do. We played them tough, played them hard. They're a better team than us."

In a rematch of the 2023 Class 5 state semifinals, the Tigers were overpowered by Cardinal Ritter (9-1), a team that features eight Division 1 recruits and has ran through nearly every opponent this season.

The Tigers battled tough early, but as the score indicated, Cape Central (10-2) failed to generate much offense. Senior running back Zai’Aire “Zip” Thomas ended his impressive high school career with two touchdowns in the game, while junior running back Keyshawn Boyd racked up over 60 yards on the ground.

Cardinal Ritter built a 22-7 lead in the first half and led all game against a Cape Central team that had not trailed since Oct. 4 against Jackson.

Cardinal Ritter did not even need the state’s top-rated wide receiver Dejerrian Miller to be a big factor to advance to the Class 5 state quarterfinals next Saturday. The Tigers did a good job locking down the Ritter aerial attack, but they also made a handful of mistakes to rob themselves of any chance of a competitive game.

Following a Manny Ellis 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion on Cardinal Ritter’s first offensive drive, Cape Central responded in a hurry.

Lined up at midfield, senior quarterback Deklin Pittman zipped a pass to a wide-open Thomas on a slant route before he juked a defender and took it 42 yards to the house to make it 8-7.