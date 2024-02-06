Caravan Cardinals take different paths to big leagues

The youth movement in St. Louis is in full swing in 2025.

The stated goal for the Cardinals this year is leaning toward their young players to develop in the big leagues and set the foundation for the next time the franchise feels compelled to make a move for the next missing piece.

What's fascinating about baseball compared to other sports is the unconventional journey each player makes to get to the highest level of the sport. Football and basketball players go straight from college to the pros, but a baseball player can be drafted out of high school, come out of a college that's not NCAA Division I or be discovered at an independent league.

That is the theme that ties the group of players that made the trip to Cape Girardeau for the Cardinals Caravan on Monday, Jan. 20. No. 4 prospect Thomas Saggese was drafted out of high school. Kyle Leahy was drafted out of Division II Colorado Mesa and his fellow bullpen mate Chris Roycroft was a Division III athlete signed out of independent ball.

Each of them found different paths to the nest of the Redbirds.

2 years, 2 important calls

Saggese was drafted by the Texas Rangers, but made his debut with the Cardinals because of a trade in 2023 that sent pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the eventual World Series champions. At the time, Saggese was batting .313 with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs in 93 games for Double-A Frisco.

Like many who follow sports, Saggese was desensitized to the realities of a player being traded until it was his name on the ticker.

"You see on TV, people get traded, and it's just like, 'OK, let's see what they can bring to the other team,'" Saggese said. "Then when you're in their shoes, you don't realize, like, I gotta pick up my whole life."

It's not uncommon for packs of prospects to move up the organizational ladder together. During his three seasons in the Rangers farm system, Sageese forged bonds with teammates so strong that he was a best man at a wedding over the offseason.

"Like, everything I know is in Texas," Sageese said. "Just leaving people like that, leaving your best friends, not to mention you're picking up your entire life and moving cities in one day. It's kind of wild."

The transition became much easier for Sageese once he was back on the diamond. He continued his prolific pace, batting .331 with a 1.065 OPS with Double-A Springfield on his way to being named Texas League MVP.

The next important call came from his Triple-A manager last September.

It was a call that Sageese saw coming, especially after going hitless against Omaha on Sept. 8, two days before his first big league game.