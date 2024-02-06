Sommer McCauley-Perdue was successful in turning around the Cape Central volleyball program in her first season as head coach.
Now her next challenge is to turn the Tigers around on the hardwood.
"I would say this team is a work in the process, but it's going to be a beautiful thing because I am building from the ground up," McCauley-Perdue said, "and I already know what's expected."
McCauley-Perdue inherited a girls' basketball team that finished 10-17 in 2023-24, with a majority of their wins occurring in neutral sites. Since 2009, the Tigers' two most successful seasons were in 2010 (17-8) and 2023 (16-12).
"It's not about the wins this year," McCauley-Perdue said. "It's about progression, and we want to see change in that progression."
The start to Cape Central's season has been mixed. The Tigers defeated Saxony Lutheran 51-45 to open the season at home but later lost to Notre Dame 71-42 in the first round of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Monday, Dec. 2, at Notre Dame High School.
"So far, we have seen change," McCauley-Perdue said. "We didn't see progression since the last game we had just with our offense, being able to look for our teammates and get up and down the floor. So I'm excited about it. This year is a rebuilding year."
The Tigers are a young team with only three upperclassmen. Brooklynn Moss, who led the Tigers with 19 points, is one of two seniors on the team. As a senior, Moss will likely not see the fruits of her labor when the Tigers eventually turn into a contender in later years. However, her role this year will heavily impact the team this season.
"I'm instilling leadership in them because last year they didn't have the leadership roles," McCauley-Perdue said. I gave them leadership roles where they could be able to take one under them and create something that trickles down into the next year."
If Moss represents the present, sophomore Jamie Dawson-Ide, who scored 11 points of her own against Notre Dame, represents the future. Even in a rebuilding year, the Tigers have a point of attack that they can rely on, which is half the battle.
"You're going to see the hard work ethic out of every last one of the kids they play on the floor," McCauley-Perdue said.
The Tigers return home on Dec. 9 to host Scott County Central and Meridian (Illinois) on Dec. 11. Those two games will serve as a preview for what's to come in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic on Dec. 14-20 in the Show Me Center.
"I'm definitely looking forward to later in the season," McCauley-Perdue said, "because the keys, I think, are starting to wake up."
