Sommer McCauley-Perdue was successful in turning around the Cape Central volleyball program in her first season as head coach.

Now her next challenge is to turn the Tigers around on the hardwood.

"I would say this team is a work in the process, but it's going to be a beautiful thing because I am building from the ground up," McCauley-Perdue said, "and I already know what's expected."

McCauley-Perdue inherited a girls' basketball team that finished 10-17 in 2023-24, with a majority of their wins occurring in neutral sites. Since 2009, the Tigers' two most successful seasons were in 2010 (17-8) and 2023 (16-12).

"It's not about the wins this year," McCauley-Perdue said. "It's about progression, and we want to see change in that progression."

The start to Cape Central's season has been mixed. The Tigers defeated Saxony Lutheran 51-45 to open the season at home but later lost to Notre Dame 71-42 in the first round of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Monday, Dec. 2, at Notre Dame High School.