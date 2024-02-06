COLUMBIA — Every wrestler enters the mat by himself, but no wrestler is ever alone.

One thing that has been proven true about the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships is that it takes a village to raise a champion. As the victor emerges, look around to see how much he is supported, from the coaches in his corner to his family and friends in the stands and his fellow state-qualifying teammates.

Cape Central junior Connor Poole (25-15) made his first appearance in the Class 3 state tournament Friday, Feb. 28, looking to make history at the Mizzou Arena.

Not just program history, but family as well.

“Nobody in my family has made it as far as I have,” an emotional Poole said, “and it’s very important to me, not only for Cape Central, but also for my family’s name. I don’t want to let them down.”

By defeating Luke Jenkins of Jefferson City in a 6-3 decision, Poole advanced to the second day of the state tournament. He has won more matches than many of the Tiger wrestlers before him.

As he battled through his three matches, his brother and teammate, Colton Poole, was there balancing the act of cheering him on and getting his phone camera focused on the action.

“I just love seeing my family and being able to succeed in front of them,” Poole said.

Poole enters Saturday, March 1, one win away from guaranteeing himself a place on the podium. A win over Stevan Benhumea of McDonald County will send Poole to the consolation semifinals, which will either get him to the third-place match or fifth-place match.

It is the pursuit of the podium that fuels Poole, to be the first Tiger “in a long time at Cape” to earn all-state honors.