CAPE GIRARDEAU — Piper Underwood is headed to John A. Logan College.

The Cape Central standout announced her decision during a signing day ceremony held at Cape Central High School on Thursday morning, Nov. 21.

“It means a lot to me,” Underwood said. “I’ve worked really hard for this moment and to be able to play in college is amazing.

“The amount of money that my family has paid to get me to where I am with all of the club team and school stuff, and being willing to take me to all of these far places to play volleyball means the world.”

Underwood was an integral part of a Cape Central volleyball team that turned in one of its most decorated seasons in program history. The Lady Tigers finished the year 24-9-3 — their second 20-plus win season in over two decades — and reached the Class 4 District 1 semifinals under first-year head coach Sommer McCauley-Perdue.

The outside hitter led the Tigers in hitting percentage (.444) and kills (369) in 2024, closing out her high school career with a total of 735 kills at the varsity level.

Cape Central senior Piper Underwood serves the ball in the third set of the match against Bernie on Monday, Sept. 16. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

When asked what she will miss the most about Underwood, Perdue said “her dominance at the net.