While her final season of high school volleyball personally came to an end in the Class 4 District 1 semifinals this fall, Cape Central senior Ella Hukel’s career is far from over.

Hukel officially signed with the University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team on Monday, Dec. 2, at Cape Central High School.

“This is super exciting,” Hukel said. “I’ve worked probably three years for this goal. Just the constant emailing coaches and the constant traveling all summer to visit these places is really exciting to finally choose a good one.”

Hukel was one of the centerpieces of a Lady Tigers team that finished the year 24-9-3 — just the second 20-plus win season in over two decades — in head coach Sommer McCauley-Perdue’s first year at the helm. Through 36 games, Hukel led the team in service aces (59), aces per set (0.6) and assists (522).

A three-time All-SEMO Conference selection, she was named the 2023 SEMO Conference co-Libero of the Year before transitioning to setter as a senior in 2024.

“I really think Ella will exceed,” Perdue said. “She'll be exceptional. Ella is like a coach's dream as a player. She's very coachable. She's a leader, she knows how to lead her team and she works extremely hard. She's the first to get to practice and the last one there. She's always working on herself to get better.”

Cape Central's Ella Hukel sets the ball for her teammates against Bernie on Monday, Sept. 16. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Along with fellow seniors Nalaiya Furlow (Southwestern Illinois College) and Piper Underwood (John A. Logan College), Hukel is one of three Lady Tigers who signed to play college volleyball this offseason.