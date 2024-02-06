Cape Central triumphs over Dexter in memorable return to historic gym

The Cape Central Tigers turned back the clock to the 20th century by playing a boys' basketball game at old Tiger Field House on Thursday, Jan. 9, in Cape Girardeau.

The Tiger Field House, now a part of Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School, was the former home of Cape Central HS before a new building was constructed in 2002.

35 years after their most recent state championship (1980) the Tigers returned to their old stomping grounds and defeated Dexter 55-36.

Cape Central head coach Lamont Frazier, who graduated from Charleston in 1990 as a three-time state champion, remembered his old battles with the Tigers in the Tiger Field House.

"You see the guys going up and down, and obviously, as a player, you see it differently than you do as a coach," Fraizer said. "I guess this was just as nostalgic for me as it was for hopefully some of the fans who got to come back and see a game."

The Tigers were led by the trio of TySeanDre Edwards (16 points) Mar’K Mills (15 points) and Mateo Rivers (10 points). The Tigers made four baskets from the three-point line and Edwards made all four of Cape Central’s free throws.

"They just have a natural knack to score and they kind of play off one another really well," Fraizer said. "Those guys do a very good job of playing at all three levels. Mateo has done a great job of being a facilitator and then picking and choosing his opportunities."

When the Tigers win, they usually win by wide margins. However, this is the first time this season Cape Central won a game despite scoring less than 60 points.

"Their pace is a little different. For them it's about — and again, I'm speaking from the other guy sitting on the other end — time of possession," Fraizer said. "Try to let you allow your offense to be part of your defense. And then defensively try to force the other team to take low-percentage shots and not give up second-chance points. And so, when facing that, and you have to have a plan of attack, you got to stick to that in hopes that at some point it breaks free and you can get an easy basket here or there. Because in a game like this, a 10-point lead is a big deal."