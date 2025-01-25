Cape Central tops Jackson 48-42 in epic season trilogy

JACKSON — Cape Central boys’ basketball has spent most of the season overpowering opponents by locking down on them defensively and having a balanced offensive attack.

More often than not, mistakes add up, the frustration builds and the Tigers capitalize — a formula that led coach Lamont Frazier’s squad to a marquee 48-42 win over rival Jackson on Friday night at Jackson High School.

Senior Matayo Rivers had a game-high 12 points as three other Tigers scored double figures for Cape Central (11-4), who turned in a strong second-half performance while controlling the tempo and outplaying Jackson (15-3) in the paint.

“We knew it was going to be a big game,” Rivers said. “Just another one against these guys that we had to come over here for. We knew it was going to be physical. We knew we were going to have to fight hard. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. That's just one thing coach talked about and we prepped for before the game.”

Sure, Rivers had the hot hand, while junior big-man TySeanDre’ Edwards, Mar’K Mills, and Antonio Sims turned in their own big outputs with 10 points apiece. Yet a big piece of Cape Central’s success was due to sophomore Goliath Morris-Young’s late-game heroics.

While Morris-Young only tallied four points, the big forward had the play of the game when he scored an effortful second chance layup between two defenders to push the lead to 45-42 with 1:05 remaining. Cape Central finally broke free of the Indians from there.

Frazier spoke highly of his 6-foot-4 sophomore.

“That wasn't an Xs and Os play,” Frazier said. “That was just a young man going to get it. I think once he gets a chance to see exactly how he did that, hopefully that's a huge feather in his cap and lights a little bit of a fire underneath him, saying, ‘hey, man, you know what? I like playing this way. This is something that we need to do more of.’”

Friday’s premier showdown was a rematch of last month's Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament finals classic won by the Indians — a game that Rivers said “stung for a while.”

This one didn't have the same highlight-reel drama, but still was a tough rivalry battle. Jackson led by five at the break, but Cape Central hung around and continued inching closer as the second half winded down.

Sophomore Jory Thoma led the Indians with a team-high 11 points, while freshman Jon Ernst chipped in with 10. Cape Central kept star senior Kole Deck at bay for most of the night, as he was held to just nine points.