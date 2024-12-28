More than 23 minutes into the game, Cape Central had yet to allow its 20th point.

One more clamp-down job like this and coach Lamont Frazier’s Tigers will be D-ing up in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament finals.

TySeanDre' Edwards’ game-high 15 points were a mere subplot in second-seeded Cape Central’s 60-23 beatdown of No. 7 seed Bell City on Friday night at the Show Me Center. The rout puts the Tigers back in the tournament semifinals for the eighth straight season after coasting to a championship last year.

“I just think being us,” Frazier said of the biggest reason for victory. “At times we get a little bit complacent because it's not easy what these guys go through and to really give yourself the process that you're not very familiar with. Sometimes, especially as a teenager, it can be a little bit challenging, but we're starting to see more and more guys kind of go, ‘hey, this is kind of fun. We kind of like this.’"

Cape Central (6-3) came out swishing shots at a blistering pace and were never legitimately threatened. A handful of Tigers found their touch both inside and outside the arc, as three other players — Matayo Rivers, Mar’K Mills and Goliath Morris-Young — hit double figures to compliment Edwards.