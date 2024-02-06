Cape Central slams Webster Groves in Class 5 District 1 quarterfinals

Cape Central’s first touchdown Friday night came early in the first quarter on a Torrance Murray two-yard plunge at the goal line.

It was worth six points. Maybe some style points, as well.

The Cape Central Tigers had plenty of both during their dominant 42-7 rout of Webster Groves in the Class 5 District 1 quarterfinals at Tigers Stadium.

Going old school against heavy underdogs, Cape Central stuck to its bread and butter and relied on stifling defensive play and a bruising run game led by Murray and Zai’Aire Thomas to wear down the Statesmen early and often in its playoff opener.

Thomas, who entered the night averaging 12.9 yards per carry, eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season after putting up 214 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Murray finished with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own. Senior quarterback Deklin Pittman threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 50 more.

The 35-point win was the third-largest margin of victory for the program in a playoff game under head coach Kent Gibbs.

“We needed to handle adversity when it happened, and we did that,” Gibbs said. “We got a couple of really good stops defensively, and then we needed to finish. And we did that tonight, too. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds that we’ve got to take care of. Some what I would call ‘dumb penalties’ that we've got to get rid of. But man, you’ve got to like the aggression of our defense and you’ve got to like how our offense performed. We did a great job blocking up front. Just really pleased with the effort.”

This one was well decided before halftime. Thomas ran for touchdowns of 2, 15 and 78 yards in the game and defensive back Cole Geiser picked off Webster Groves quarterback Will Travers at midfield to set up a late score as the Tigers built a 28-7 lead at the break.

The play of the game came in the second half when Pittman unloaded a deep ball to senior wide receiver Carter Armstrong, who beat the Statesmen cornerback in man coverage and dashed into the end zone for a 91-yard touchdown.