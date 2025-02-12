CAPE GIRARDEAU — Back-to-back losses prompted Cape Central boys’ basketball to sort things out internally.

That reassessment clearly put the Tigers on the same page in many aspects considering how they dominated New Madrid County Central.

Matayo Rivers scored a game-high 21 points, Mar’K Mills added nine and Cape Central blew past the Eagles 59-35 to snap a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Cape Central High School.

The Tigers (15-6) fell behind 4-1 in the first three minutes and never came close to trailing after, building as much as a 17-point lead while scoring 29 points by halftime. That came three days after losing to Class 3 juggernaut Principia in the 6th Man Shootout — a 75-42 setback without their two top scorers, including Mills.

“I saw guys coming together,” head coach Lamont Frazier said. “I saw guys doing things that collectively we probably hadn't done in the past. There was a lot of sharing the basketball. There was a lot of communication amongst each other and quite a bit of joy in celebrating the things that needed to be celebrated. And so, to me, I think that's a positive game moving forward, and just it gives us something to look forward to as we continue to build and get better.”

While Mills was taking aim from deep after shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, NMCC only tallied one 3-pointer all game. Ja’Kwon Jones had a team-high 10 points for NMCC (5-12), which had won three of its previous four entering Tuesday.