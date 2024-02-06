Cape Central girls swimming coasts to Rec Center Relays title

Monday was just another day in the office for Cape Central girls swimming.

Fresh off a sixth-place finish at the touted COMO Invitational in Columbia this past weekend, the Lady Tigers won six events to finish with 84 total points for a Rec Center Relays championship at Southeast Missouri State University.

Rounding out the team results were Jackson (66), Poplar Bluff (54), Notre Dame (54) and Farmington (24).

“I'm honestly really proud of my team,” reigning Class 1 Swimmer of the Year Sydney Ringwald said. “I honestly didn't think we'd win this meet in general.

“Having these big meets and, like at COMO, seeing teams that you probably won’t see until state really prepares you. So, having bigger teams to race and even a meet like today is really important for state because we know what we’re watching for.”

En route to running away with the title, Cape Central shattered two meet records that were both previously set by the program back in 2023.

Led by Ringwald, senior Bella Pattengill and freshman Karsynne McAlister, the girls broke the 600-yard medley relay with a final time of 7:11.10, besting the old record by over one second (7:12.36).

Then in the 3x100 yard backstroke relay, Ringwald, McAlister, and Sydney’s younger sister, Kennedy Ringwald, broke the meet record with an official time of 3:07.18, which was 36 seconds better than the second-fastest team in Jackson (3:43.60).

“The past teams set the old records,” said Ringwald, who signed with Florida Gulf Coast University on Dec. 16. “So, it's nice knowing that even with a smaller team we can still have enough people to break those and stuff.”

Monday was a great sign for head coach Dayna Jean Powell’s Lady Tigers, who earned a 2024 MSHSAA Class 1 state title after finishing fourth, second, and third overall in the three years prior.