Cape Central football’s Joe Coonts signs NLI with Kentucky Wesleyan

CAPE GIRARDEAU – Cape Central senior Joe Coonts officially signed his national letter of intent with Kentucky Wesleyan College on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Cape Central High School.

“It's kind of a stepping off point for me because until recently, I didn't really think I was going to do much other than work after school,” Coonts said. “But the people of Kentucky Wesleyan reached out to me with the scholarship for academics, and then more recently, they reached out to me for football. I didn't even think I was going to play football in college or anything like that, so it's just a massive opportunity that I'm going to try my best to take advantage of.”

The 5-foot-6, 220-pound Coonts recorded five pancake blocks at offensive guard for Cape Central in 2024. Despite being one of the anchors of an offensive line that produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushers, Coonts said he was recruited to become a fullback at the next level.

“It’s just going to be all new for me,” Coonts said. “I just love the chance to do something new, the chance to prosper at something that's different. It’s just a whole new experience and I can't wait.”

Cape Central senior Joe Coonts signs his NLI with Kentucky Wesleyan alongside his mother and father on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Coonts is the second Cape Central player to sign with a college football program this offseason following star running back Zai’Aire Thomas’ commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Jan. 30.

He will join a Division-II Kentucky Wesleyan program that is guided by head coach Tyrone Young.

“I think it's a great chance to go far,” Coonts said. “I’m just going to give them the best that I can and hope that we can succeed as a whole. And I believe that his mentorship is going to be wonderful.