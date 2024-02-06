CHARLESTON — Cape Central came out on fire, but Principia was quick to extinguish it.
The undefeated Panthers used talent, depth, and speed to wear down the shorthanded Tigers 75-42 in the opening round of the 6th Man Shootout Tournament on Saturday at Charleston High School.
Cape Central (14-6), who was without star senior Mar’K Mills (injury) and junior TySeanDre’ Edwards, lost despite only trailing 11-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers have now dropped back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
Sophomores Goliath Morris-Young and Antonio Sims each paced Cape Central with a team-high 11 points, while senior Matayo Rivers added nine.
“We’re learning how to accept and adapt to different roles,” first-year head coach Lamont Frazier said. “I said to ‘Tayo there towards the end of the game, ‘I need you to look at the bench. I need you to look at the guys that are sitting next to you. We have sophomores and juniors. You're the lone senior at that point.’
“So, that's going to be a completely different look. We have to accept what we were facing, but it still doesn't stop you from trying to accomplish some things because we still have a lot to play for… I'm still proud of our guys. I don't think we could be in a more disadvantageous situation going up against the best team in the state when you're down your top two scorers. And that's not to say that problem could have been overcome, but it does affect what you do. Now we know where we stand and what we need to do.”
Principia (20-0) benefited from hot shooting both on the perimeter and inside. The Panthers were anchored by star juniors Quentin Coleman and Ron Henry Jr., who scored 19 and 15 points, respectively.
Cape Central used its slow-paced possessions to its advantage early on to pull in front 8-6 midway through the first quarter until the lead quickly evaporated.
Highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from junior Jaedyn Jones, Principia bridged the first and second quarter with a 13-0 run to go up 19-8 in a hurry. The Panthers continued to take over the driver’s seat late in the first half, with Jones’ 3 putting the finishing touches on a 39-14 halftime lead.
Sims hit a slick reverse layup before Morris-Young drained a deep 3 with 1:28 left in the third to make it 54-30, but the Tigers could simply not keep up with the top-ranked team in Class 4 any longer.
Principia led by no less than 24 points the rest of the way, subbing in its reserves midway through the fourth quarter.
“We'll be fortunate enough here to get Mar’K back, and that'll obviously be big,” Frazier said. “Again, these guys have been great. They communicate with each other, they work for each other, and as a coach, that's fun. To me, right now, our wins and losses are going to come, but our wins and losses are going to come in a completely different way. It's going to come through a much different love of the team as we once knew just simply because guys are taking on bigger pieces.”
Cape Central returns to its home court on Tuesday when the Tigers host New Madrid County Central at 7:30 p.m.
