CHARLESTON — Cape Central came out on fire, but Principia was quick to extinguish it.

The undefeated Panthers used talent, depth, and speed to wear down the shorthanded Tigers 75-42 in the opening round of the 6th Man Shootout Tournament on Saturday at Charleston High School.

Cape Central (14-6), who was without star senior Mar’K Mills (injury) and junior TySeanDre’ Edwards, lost despite only trailing 11-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers have now dropped back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Sophomores Goliath Morris-Young and Antonio Sims each paced Cape Central with a team-high 11 points, while senior Matayo Rivers added nine.

“We’re learning how to accept and adapt to different roles,” first-year head coach Lamont Frazier said. “I said to ‘Tayo there towards the end of the game, ‘I need you to look at the bench. I need you to look at the guys that are sitting next to you. We have sophomores and juniors. You're the lone senior at that point.’

“So, that's going to be a completely different look. We have to accept what we were facing, but it still doesn't stop you from trying to accomplish some things because we still have a lot to play for… I'm still proud of our guys. I don't think we could be in a more disadvantageous situation going up against the best team in the state when you're down your top two scorers. And that's not to say that problem could have been overcome, but it does affect what you do. Now we know where we stand and what we need to do.”