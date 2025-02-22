"It's the first time I felt like no pain in six months," Moore said. "Especially considering two months before that, I didn't think I was going to be able to run. After I started doing rehab and building strength, I was definitely pretty excited to get back out on the track."

Before the start of the 2024-25 academic year, Moore's motorcycle crashed into a reckless driver in Cape Girardeau. His bike was destroyed, and he was taken to the emergency room with severe injuries to his wrist and foot, fearing that was the end of his days as an athlete.

"When I was in the ER and I couldn't put any weight on my right foot I thought for sure that it was going to be at least a long road if not never being able to compete again," Moore said. "It just didn't feel real, especially because we had practice the very next day. It was the very first practice of the season. I just thought I might never compete again."

To this day, Moore still doesn't remember what happened during the accident. However, he remembers how he felt after he "blacked out."

"Whenever I woke up after being unconscious after the crash was probably the most scary part," Moore said, "because I didn't know where I was at."

Moore spent the first two months since the accident unable to put weight on his foot and had to either maneuver with an automatic scooter or be pushed around in a wheelchair by friends and family. Once he could place his foot on the ground, he spent the next four months in physical therapy.

"The foot was just a fracture, so it wasn't a complete break, and I didn't need to have surgery for it, but I had to, had to stay off it for two and a half months," Moore said. "Once you rehab, I was able to start walking and jogging, and then just gradually building up. And after I started jogging, started sprinting a few meters, and then walking, and then finally, I was able to just do everything."

Moore was back to sprinting and practicing in December but because he was redshirting during the indoor season, competing unattached in the Redhawks Open was his only chance to officially run a race against collegiate competition.

With his first race since the accident behind him, Moore can set his sights on the outdoor season, one that not only includes a home meet on April 3-5 but also will run on his home track in the OVC Championships on May 15-17.