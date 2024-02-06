Camryn Alsdorf leads Jackson to victory in potential final home game

The Jackson Indians girls basketball team defeated the Hazelwood West Wildcats 80-47 on Friday at the Jackson High School Event Center.

In what could be the final home game of her career, senior Camryn Alsdorf led the Indians on offense with 31 points. Freshman Kate Deck backed her up with 22 points.

Alsdorf said scoring so much in a game like this means a lot but it’s more important for her and her teammates to win games.

“All I really want to do is thank my team for putting me and pushing me into this position, it would mean nothing without them,” Alsdorf said. “But the win felt good. It was a really good team win and I feel like everybody did their part.”

Alsdorf ran the show in the first quarter, scoring 11 out of Jackson’s first 12 points on three triples and a layup.

The Indians built a strong lead by forcing the Wildcats into 13 turnovers with their stifling press, making the score 30-19 after one.

Jackson rained down four straight threes to start the second, Deck knocked in two while Alsdorf and Rachel Berger added one each. The Indians continued to force Hazelwood West into turnovers to create easy buckets and lead 54-27 at the half.