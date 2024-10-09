All sections
SportsOctober 10, 2024

Cain’s hat trick leads Jackson past Cape Central in soccer action

Blake Cain's hat trick fuels Jackson's 4-0 victory over Cape Central. Strong defense and team chemistry shine as the Indians gear up for a challenging match against Clayton.

Justin Trovillion
Players from Cape Central and Jackson congratulate each other after a match Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Jackson Junior High School in Jackson.
Players from Cape Central and Jackson congratulate each other after a match Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Jackson Junior High School in Jackson.Carrie Trovillion - Special to the Southeast Missourian
The Jackson Indians soccer team defeated the Cape Central Tigers 4-0 on Wednesday at Jackson Junior High School.

The Indians were led by senior Blake Cain, who scored the first three goals for Jackson.

In the game's first minute, Dylan Craig broke away down the left side and slotted a pass to Cain, who finished it at the net.

The teams traded some chances at the goal, but their defenses held strong until the last two minutes of the half. Cain found the net twice more in back-to-back minutes, capitalizing on the Tigers' defensive mistakes.

Cape Central had a chance to get a goal back when a foul in the goal box in the closing seconds awarded the Tigers a penalty kick. Jackson senior goalkeeper Braden Thompson got in front of the shot to maintain the 3-0 halftime lead.

Indians head coach Zack Walton said his team started well and kept the same pace the whole match.

“I thought our boys came out right off the bat and played well, put pressure on them, knocked the ball around really quick and did some really good things. I think Blake just put pressure on them, made them make mistakes and put it in the back of the net,” Walton said. “I thought our boys played well tonight. They defended well. Cape had some chances. They played some through balls on us, and our backs stepped up and did a really good job. We made a little mistake in the box, got a penalty called on us, and our keeper came up big and made a good save.”

Cape Central’s defense stepped up the second half and held Jackson to just one goal. Indians junior Dylan Strothmann found the back of the net off a Tiger block in the 52nd minute. Jackson held on for the 4-0 lead.

Walton said the team is starting to play very strongly despite some tough games ahead on the schedule.

“I think just our team chemistry right now when we're on the field, I think that's starting to come together a little bit better,” Walton said. “I think we're starting to play a little bit more as a complete team now. Tomorrow is gonna be a tough test for us, going up to Clayton, that's a pretty good team up there.”

Jackson takes on the Greyhounds of Clayton at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, while the Tigers play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

