Brent Dohogne shines with 26 points as Notre Dame dominates Kennett

Brent Dohogne scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to a 63-38 win at home over Class 4 District 1 rival Kennett on Friday, Jan 18, in Cape Girardeau.

Home games have been rare in the first half of Notre Dame's schedule, but the Bulldogs have capitalized on all of them, posting a 3-0 record thus far.

"There's nothing better than a full house on a Friday night at Notre Dame," said Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer. "There's just a lot of great energy tonight and we came out and played with a lot of energy and effort because of it. It really helped propelled us to beat a really good team in Kennett."

Dohogne did most of his damage in the first half with 20 points, 12 of which came in the first quarter, helping the Bulldogs establish a 17-10 lead that they would not relinquish.

"That's what Brett does," Brinkmeyer said. "He's a great player and he has great touch inside. I'm just glad he had a great rebound game."

Between his eight points and a three-point basket from both Kolton Johnson and Trenton Schumacker, the Bulldogs scored 20 points in the second quarter to enter halftime leading the Indians 37-23.

"[Dohogne] did a great job of not settling tonight, and did a great job of demanding the ball tonight, and did a great job of going to the rim and finishing through contact, and that's the Brett we know," Brinkmeyer said.

While Dohogne cooled in the second half, Johnson took the lead with a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter to score half of Notre Dame's 12 points in the period while the Bulldogs held the Indians to five points.