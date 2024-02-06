All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 16, 2024

Brendan Terry’s 17 points leads SEMO to win over SMWC in OVC tuneup

Brendan Terry's 17 points propelled SEMO to a 93-56 victory over SMWC, as the Redhawks gear up for Ohio Valley Conference play. Coach Korn highlights Terry's versatility and team's mental toughness.

Justin Trovillion
Brendan Terry throws down a dunk during the Sunday, December 15 game between the Redhawks and Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Brendan Terry throws down a dunk during the Sunday, December 15 game between the Redhawks and Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

On Sunday, the SEMO men’s basketball team defeated NAIA opponent the Saint Mary of the Woods College Pomeroys (SMWC) 93-56 at the Show Me Center.

Led by Brendan Terry’s 17 points the Redhawks' offense rolled with five players scoring in double figures. Despite being an NAIA school the Pomeroys put up a good fight for the first ten minutes of the game before the Redhawks extended the lead.

Terry said it was a good team win and a good way to end the non-conference schedule before starting the Ohio Valley Conference slate.

“It was pretty good for us as a team coming in and doing what we were supposed to do, especially at home. We got two conference games off-rip, playing at home. So it was pretty good for a lot of us to get ready for those,” Terry said. “They're a good NAIA team. I know last year they went to their postseason, and they had a little run, so it wasn't just walk in and play basketball. Especially now with the transfer portal and stuff like that, NAIA basketball is continuing to get better, so it's is a good one for us as a team.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sunday’s game was the third out of the last four games Terry scored in double figures with this one being his season high. SEMO head coach Brad Korn said Terry does a lot of things well both on and off the court.

“The beautiful thing with Brendan is we can play him at the five, we can play with the four and we can put him in the middle. The mid-post, high post or it could be at the top of the key, initiating some offense. There are a lot of things that we can do with him because he is a skilled and smart player. He's got a high IQ, so we're able to move him around and use him in a lot of different ways, which helps our offense,” Korn said. “He helps everybody on the floor, on both sides of the ball. I give him credit because even after the Murray game, he was the first guy in the office to watch film. He yearns for coaching, he allows us to coach him. He looks you in the eye and he responds the correct way. So players like that are going to continue to get better.”

Korn said the biggest challenge during the conference schedule is going to be can the Redhawks remain mentally tough through all 40 minutes of the games.

“The Murray State game is a good microcosm for what's to come. We played the first 25 game minutes of that game extremely well, and then there was that moment where we didn't do so well offensively, and then that led to them scoring a lot of points in transition. Then we lost ourselves a little bit mentally. So we're going to be in those same situations come Thursday and Saturday and the rest of the season,” Korn said. “So now, have we learned? Do we have enough resolve, do we have enough mental toughness to get through those moments? Who's going to step up and rise in that moment when that happens? From an offensive standpoint, we’re not just going to make a bunch of shots. It's not going to be that easy for us. Who's going to command that time and that moment when we need it? To me, that's going to be the biggest key.”

SEMO opens up OVC play on Thursday at the Show Me Center against Eastern Illinois at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 16
COLUMN: St. Vincent's 99-point win a once in a lifetime anom...
SportsDec. 16
3-point woes plague Redhawks in women's defeat to Missouri S...
SportsDec. 16
Cape Central state champion swimmer Sydney Ringwald signs wi...
SportsDec. 15
Woodland girls rally in second, blast past streaking Bravett...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes before leaving with an ankle injury in Chiefs' 21-7 win over Browns
SportsDec. 15
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes before leaving with an ankle injury in Chiefs' 21-7 win over Browns
Jackson girls break out early, rout Perryville in Sunday FSCB quarterfinal tilt
SportsDec. 15
Jackson girls break out early, rout Perryville in Sunday FSCB quarterfinal tilt
FSCB Holiday Classic Day 1 Full Recap: Wild first round comes to close
SportsDec. 15
FSCB Holiday Classic Day 1 Full Recap: Wild first round comes to close
Jackson defeats Notre Dame to claim third place at SEMO Conference Tournament
SportsDec. 14
Jackson defeats Notre Dame to claim third place at SEMO Conference Tournament
COLUMN: Student-led establishment of Kelly wrestling greatest sign of sport's health in Southeast Missouri
SportsDec. 13
COLUMN: Student-led establishment of Kelly wrestling greatest sign of sport's health in Southeast Missouri
Notre Dame seniors see wrestling program grow with them
SportsDec. 13
Notre Dame seniors see wrestling program grow with them
Edwards, Mills lead Cape Central past Jackson 60-52
SportsDec. 13
Edwards, Mills lead Cape Central past Jackson 60-52
Scott City proves worthy of high Christmas Tournament seed with dominating home win
SportsDec. 12
Scott City proves worthy of high Christmas Tournament seed with dominating home win
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy