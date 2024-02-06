ST. LOUIS — After getting his first two-goal game of the season, Brayden Schenn’s teammates were trying really hard to get him as many chances to score a third goal for the hat trick.

“I tried to come off first on the power play and I got the whole bench screaming at me to just get out there,” Schenn said. “That’s just selfless hockey by those guys.”

Along with the captain’s two goals, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou also scored as the Blues extinguished the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday, Jan. 16, in St. Louis.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the only goal and goalie Dustin Wolf had 25 saves for the Flames.

The game was St. Louis’ to lose after a 3-0 first period, capped by Kyrou’s 20th goal of the season. Kyrou has scored 15 goals since Jim Montgomery took over as Blues head coach on Nov. 25, 2024, which has him third in the NHL during that stretch.

“I want him buzzing and that means him skating,” Montgomery said. “Him skating without the puck is where he’s really dangerous, and I find he’s creating turnovers. Now he’s winning one-on-one battles because his feet are moving. Then he’s so dangerous when he gets the puck and he has a step on someone that he can make a real gift in place, whether he’s shooting it or whether he’s passing it.”

Colton Parayko also extended his goal streak to three games in a row with a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle with 6:07 to go in the first period to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. Parayko has scored five of his nine goals since Montgomery’s arrival.

Montgomery said he had only had one conversation with the veteran defenseman since his arrival, and it was all that was necessary.

“I grabbed him after about seven games and I said, ‘Hey, I haven’t talked to you much … don’t change a thing.’ That’s the only thing I said to him,” Montgomery said. “I think he’s taken it upon himself to shoot more because he’s a player that you can tell by the way he’s playing, he wants to play playoff hockey, wants to play meaningful hockey, and he’s leading us that way.”