Brayden Schenn scores OT winner to lift the Blues over the Bruins, 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 2:53 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday to halt a four-game losing streak.

St. Louis native Trent Frederic had both goals for Boston, which is 2-1-2 in its last five games.

With the Bruins clinging to a 2-1 lead, Nathan Walker converted a feed in front to tie it midway in the third period.

The Blues had grabbed a 1-0 edge on Radek Faksa’s goal 6:25 into the game before the 26-year-old Frederic scored twice in under three minutes.

His first came from the top of the crease off a nifty tipped, between-the legs pass from Georgii Merkulov, who was called up from AHL Providence before the game.

Frederic’s second was a tip of Mason Lohrei’s shot from the point. Positioned to goalie Jordan Binnington’s right, he redirected the puck inside the far post.

It was the second meeting between the teams this week, with Boston getting a 3-2 comeback win in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Takeaways

Blues: They looked more determined after getting outscored 19-8 in their last four games, when they gave up at least four goals three times.

Bruins: Following a dismal defensive showing in their last game, a 7-2 loss at Dallas, they tightened things up early but had numerous breakdowns in the second and early in the third.