SportsNovember 16, 2024

Brayden Schenn scores OT winner to lift the Blues over the Bruins, 3-2

Brayden Schenn's overtime goal lifts the Blues over the Bruins 3-2, ending a four-game skid. Trent Frederic scores twice for Boston, but St. Louis ties it in the third before sealing the win.

KEN POWTAK, Associated Press
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn scores the game-winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn scores the game-winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with Colton Parayko (55) after scoring in overtime during an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with Colton Parayko (55) after scoring in overtime during an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) celebrates his second goal of the first period past St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington (50) during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) celebrates his second goal of the first period past St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington (50) during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) celebrates a goal by Radek Faksa (12) past Boston Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) celebrates a goal by Radek Faksa (12) past Boston Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) celebrates his first goal of the first period against St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington (50) with teammate Georgii Merkulov (42) during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) celebrates his first goal of the first period against St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington (50) with teammate Georgii Merkulov (42) during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) commits a rouging penalty on St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) commits a rouging penalty on St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 2:53 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday to halt a four-game losing streak.

St. Louis native Trent Frederic had both goals for Boston, which is 2-1-2 in its last five games.

With the Bruins clinging to a 2-1 lead, Nathan Walker converted a feed in front to tie it midway in the third period.

The Blues had grabbed a 1-0 edge on Radek Faksa’s goal 6:25 into the game before the 26-year-old Frederic scored twice in under three minutes.

His first came from the top of the crease off a nifty tipped, between-the legs pass from Georgii Merkulov, who was called up from AHL Providence before the game.

Frederic’s second was a tip of Mason Lohrei’s shot from the point. Positioned to goalie Jordan Binnington’s right, he redirected the puck inside the far post.

It was the second meeting between the teams this week, with Boston getting a 3-2 comeback win in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Takeaways

Blues: They looked more determined after getting outscored 19-8 in their last four games, when they gave up at least four goals three times.

Bruins: Following a dismal defensive showing in their last game, a 7-2 loss at Dallas, they tightened things up early but had numerous breakdowns in the second and early in the third.

Key moment

Boston coach Jim Montgomery called timeout with six minutes left in the second after his team went through lengthy stretches where it had trouble controlling the puck.

Key stat

Binnington is a win away from tying Mike Liut (151) for the most in franchise history. His shining moment so far of his career came in 2019, capping his rookie season by winning the Stanley Cup when the Blues defeated the Bruins in Game 7 at Boston.

Up next

The Blues have a quick turnaround, playing at Carolina on Sunday. The Bruins host Columbus on Tuesday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Bruins are 2-1-2, not 2-2-1, in their last five games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

