SportsNovember 26, 2024

Bolduc scores twice as Blues top Rangers 5-2 in Jim Montgomery's debut

Bolduc's two goals lead Blues to a 5-2 victory over Rangers in Jim Montgomery's debut. Schenn breaks tie in third period, as Hofer's key save keeps St. Louis ahead. Rangers suffer third straight loss.

ALLAN KREDA, Associated Press
St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, center, looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, center, looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50), center, and defenseman K'Andre Miller, left, celebrate after Cuylle scores on St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30), right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50), center, and defenseman K'Andre Miller, left, celebrate after Cuylle scores on St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30), right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hockey fans look on as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55), center Dylan Holloway (81) and others celebrate St. Louis Blues center Zack Bolduc's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Hockey fans look on as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55), center Dylan Holloway (81) and others celebrate St. Louis Blues center Zack Bolduc's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) and New York Rangers defenseman Zac Jones (6) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) and New York Rangers defenseman Zac Jones (6) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Rangers left wing Brett Berard (65) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
New York Rangers left wing Brett Berard (65) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, defensemen Justin Faulk and Scott Perunovich, New York Rangers right wings Reilly Smith and Kaapo Kakko and other players fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, defensemen Justin Faulk and Scott Perunovich, New York Rangers right wings Reilly Smith and Kaapo Kakko and other players fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third, Zack Bolduc scored twice and St. Louis downed the New York Rangers 5-2 in Jim Montgomery’s coaching debut for the Blues on Monday night.

Montgomery was fired by the Bruins on Tuesday and replaced Drew Bannister, who the Blues let go on Saturday.

Schenn snapped a 2-2 tie with his fourth goal of the season at the 1:12 mark, beating Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the left circle.

Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues, and Dylan Holloway had two assists. Joel Hofer made 27 saves in St. Louis' win.

Will Cuylle scored twice for the Rangers, who lost their third straight game.

Cuylle opened the scoring at 8:47 of the first. Kyrou tied it with 8:15 left in the first after Rangers captain Jacob Trouba misplayed the puck behind the net.

Bolduc put the visitors ahead at 4:30 of the second before Cuylle scored his second of the game and ninth of the season at the 7:20 mark. After Schenn put the Blues ahead, Bolduc scored his second of the night before Buchnevich scored into an empty net at with 2:45 left in the game.

Shesterkin made 38 saves for the Rangers.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis sent a barrage of shots at Shesterkin and played with more pace than it did in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Rangers: Played without veteran forward Chris Kreider (upper-body injury) for the first time this season.

Key moment

Hofer denied Cuylle's attempt at a third goal late in the second to keep the game tied at 2.

Key stat

Rangers forward Brett Berard – making his NHL debut - assisted on Cuylle’s second goal. The 22-year-old was a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Up next

The Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, the same day the Blues visit the New Jersey Devils.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

