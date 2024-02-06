PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Brink redirected Joel Farabee's feed past goalie Jordan Binnington with 3:01 left in the Philadelphia Flyers' 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Garnet Hathaway also scored and Sam Ersson made 20 saves to help Philadelphia win consecutive games for the first time this season. St. Louis has lost three straight and four of five.

Hathaway opened the scoring midway through the first period on a nice feed from Ryan Poehlinfgm who weaved through the defense and slid a backhand pass to his linemate.

Ersson followed up his shutout Tuesday night at Boston with another strong performance. His only blemish came midway through the third period when Nathan Walker snapped a shot past him off a carom off Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim’s skate on a shot by Philip Broberg.