SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 45 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues spoiled an impressive debut from No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Thursday night.

Justin Faulk tied it with 47 seconds left in regulation, and Schenn added the winner to give the Blues their second straight victory to open the season.

The Blues overcame a 4-1 deficit in the third to force overtime after getting goals from Radek Faksa, Ryan Suter and Faulk. Pavel Buchenivic also scored.

Joel Hofer made 25 saves,

Celebrini scored the first goal of the game and set up Tyler Toffoli for a goal later in the opening period. Fabian Zetterlund and Barclay Goodrow also scored for San Jose.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis rebounded from a rough second period to score three times in the third to force overtime.