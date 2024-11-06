St. Louis Blues rally for victory amid Holloway's scare on the ice

ST. LOUIS — Much like the previous game, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, but lost a key player to injury in the process.

Blues forward Dylan Holloway was hit in the neck by a puck shot point blank by Lightning forward Nick Paul in the first period. Despite getting hit, he still skated around momentarily until returning to the bench after a delayed penalty.

Holloway’s teammates were seen motioning and shouting for help as he was getting treated for his injury. He left the bench on a stretcher and was taken to the local hospital. Both teams were sent to their locker rooms for the first intermission even though there was still 1:11 remaining in the first period.

“It’s hard,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. “It’s your teammate. Then we got news that he’s going to be fine. And then, you have to wrap your head around it a little bit and go play a hockey game again, right? So that’s just, unfortunately, the reality of the sport, and it took us awhile to get going.”

It was announced that Holloway was alert and stable as he left the bench. The Blues were later told during intermission that Holloway was going to be okay.

“It’s kind of a scary situation at the time for everybody,” Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko said. “We got told that he’s okay and we just need to focus on our game and play for him and get a win. When you step on the ice, just think only about winning.”

The Blues fell behind early after Nick Perbix scored a goal to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead early in the second period. Surprisingly enough, the Blues are 5-4-0 when its opponent scores first.

Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist scored their first goal of the season on their way to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead entering the second intermission.