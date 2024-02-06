All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsNovember 19, 2024

Blues center Robert Thomas to return Tuesday night after missing 12 games with a fractured ankle

Blues' Robert Thomas returns after 12 games out with a fractured ankle, ready to face the Wild. Coach Bannister praises his quick recovery and readiness to rejoin the team.

DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press
FILE - St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
FILE - St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Oct. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas is returning to the lineup for Tuesday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild after missing 12 games with a fractured right ankle.

“It’s obviously frustrating being out,” Thomas said. “I invested a lot in myself, and I’m pretty happy with the result and getting back so soon. I’m excited to be back in the lineup and look forward to getting in the trenches with the guys.”

Thomas fractured his ankle blocking a shot against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 22.

The Blues originally reported that Thomas would miss at least six weeks at the time of his injury. Thomas accompanied the team on its recent three-game road trip after skating with the team on Nov. 13.

“I started to feel better the last couple of days skating,” Thomas said. “It got to a point where I was comfortable that I was ready to go. Pretty much the last week or so, I wasn’t planning on the road trip but I wanted to be around the guys and take it day by day.”

Blues coach Drew Bannister said Thomas has put in the work to get back in the lineup.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It doesn’t look like he’s missed a beat. He’s in great shape," Bannister said. "He went away for a week, 10 days, two weeks to do some work in Toronto with his doctors there, and I think that really sped up the process.”

Thomas had six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games prior to getting hurt.

St. Louis has gone 4-7-1 in 12 games without the 2024 NHL All Star in the lineup.

“Being the guy that you know that you can be, that’s pretty much it,” Thomas said about his expectations upon returning to the lineup. “You can’t get too complicated, too fancy early. You’ve got to get back into the rhythm of the game. It’s tough being out for so long. Today was my first real practice with the guys, so it’s going to take a little bit. Keeping it simple early will be important.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 20
Robert Thomas returns from injury but Blues still lose 
SportsNov. 20
COLUMN: Redhawks MBB show promise despite early season losse...
SportsNov. 19
Week 13 Top 10: Jackson rolls over Seckman, Dexter rallies b...
SportsNov. 18
Pirates ace Paul Skenes wins NL Rookie of Year award over Ja...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Chiefs' chase for perfection is over, but pursuit of a 3rd straight Super Bowl title continues
SportsNov. 18
Chiefs' chase for perfection is over, but pursuit of a 3rd straight Super Bowl title continues
SEMO Alum Noah Niznik named Savannah Bananas Rookie of the Year
SportsNov. 18
SEMO Alum Noah Niznik named Savannah Bananas Rookie of the Year
Rory McIlroy sees glass half-full with 4 wins. The US Open makes it feel half-empty: Analysis
SportsNov. 18
Rory McIlroy sees glass half-full with 4 wins. The US Open makes it feel half-empty: Analysis
Josh Allen's 26-yard run seals Bills' 30-21 win over KC and ends Chiefs' bid for a perfect season
SportsNov. 18
Josh Allen's 26-yard run seals Bills' 30-21 win over KC and ends Chiefs' bid for a perfect season
FSCB Holiday Classic expands to 16 teams; previewing this year’s loaded field
SportsNov. 18
FSCB Holiday Classic expands to 16 teams; previewing this year’s loaded field
Necas scores twice in 4-point night as Hurricanes beat Blues 4-1
SportsNov. 18
Necas scores twice in 4-point night as Hurricanes beat Blues 4-1
Big games from Martin, Washington not enough as SEMO MBB falls to Chattanooga 87-82
SportsNov. 17
Big games from Martin, Washington not enough as SEMO MBB falls to Chattanooga 87-82
St. Vincent's unstoppable season continues with a 49-8 victory over Van-Far
SportsNov. 17
St. Vincent's unstoppable season continues with a 49-8 victory over Van-Far
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy