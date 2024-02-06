ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas is returning to the lineup for Tuesday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild after missing 12 games with a fractured right ankle.

“It’s obviously frustrating being out,” Thomas said. “I invested a lot in myself, and I’m pretty happy with the result and getting back so soon. I’m excited to be back in the lineup and look forward to getting in the trenches with the guys.”

Thomas fractured his ankle blocking a shot against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 22.

The Blues originally reported that Thomas would miss at least six weeks at the time of his injury. Thomas accompanied the team on its recent three-game road trip after skating with the team on Nov. 13.

“I started to feel better the last couple of days skating,” Thomas said. “It got to a point where I was comfortable that I was ready to go. Pretty much the last week or so, I wasn’t planning on the road trip but I wanted to be around the guys and take it day by day.”

Blues coach Drew Bannister said Thomas has put in the work to get back in the lineup.